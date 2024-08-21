FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts announced today that color analyst Daryl “Razor” Reaugh and play-by-play announcer Josh Bogorad have been signed to contract extensions. Additionally, the team announced that the Victory+ app will be available for download beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 11 in the App Store, Google Play and all major television streaming devices.
Stars announce extensions for Daryl "Razor Reaugh and Josh Bogorad on Victory+
Victory+ will be available for download beginning Wednesday, Sept. 11 for free streaming of Dallas Stars games
“Razor and Josh are widely recognized as one of the best broadcast duos in professional sports,” Alberts said. “Their chemistry, passion and knowledge of the game are on display during every broadcast. As the team enters our inaugural season on Victory+, we couldn’t ask for a better pair to help usher in the next era of Stars broadcasts.”
Reaugh and Bogorad return as the broadcast duo for Stars television and radio broadcasts for their seventh year together at the helm. Reaugh embarks on his 28th season, with all but two seasons serving as the team's color analyst. Bogorad enters his seventh campaign as the club's play-by-play announcer and his 12th with the Stars broadcast team.
The complete broadcast schedule for the 2024-25 season will be announced once released by the NHL.
VICTORY+ Download Date Set
Victory+ will officially be available for download beginning Wednesday, September 11th. Beginning with the 2024-25 season, all regional Stars games will be broadcast on Victory+, a free direct to consumer streaming service created for fans, announced earlier this summer. More information about how to download the app and other frequently asked questions can be found at DallasStars.com/Victory+.
The Stars will celebrate the launch of the industry’s first completely free DTC streaming service, alongside special guests from Dude Perfect and other Dallas Stars personalities at an invitation-only launch event scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 11. The celebration will kick off with a press event for media members from 4–6 p.m. More details on the event will be shared at a later date.