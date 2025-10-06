Dallas Stars announce opening night roster for 2025-26 season

VETERANS CLOSING IN ON SIGNIFICANT MILESTONES

Entering his 12th season with Dallas after being acquired in a trade in 2013, forward Tyler Seguin needs 11 games to reach 1,000 in his NHL Career. Selected with the second-overall pick by Boston in the 2010 NHL Draft, Sequin skated the first 203 regular-season games of his career with the Bruins and has since appeared in 786 regular-season games with the Stars. He is also just 16 assists shy of reaching the 800-assist milestone.

Seguin also enters the season with several franchise milestones within reach. He has the opportunity to finish the 2025-26 season ranked fourth on the franchise all-times games played list and is 34 points and 28 goals shy of tying for fourth in franchise history in both categories.

Several Dallas skaters enter the 2025-26 season within 25 games of reaching games played milestones: