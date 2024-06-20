FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars announced today the club's 2024 preseason schedule. The Stars will play a total of six preseason contests, including three games at American Airlines Center. Dallas will open its exhibition slate with a home contest against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Stars announce 2024 preseason schedule
Dallas will play a total of six preseason contests, including three games at American Airlines Center, beginning Saturday, Sept. 21
The Stars will hold training camp Sept. 18-21 at Comerica Center (2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, TX 75034). A complete schedule for training camp will be released at a later date.
All Stars home preseason games will go on sale to the general public at a later date. Dallas Stars Victory Club Members, Dallas Stars Insiders and fans who download or currently have the Official Dallas Stars App will receive a presale to purchase tickets before the general public. Victory Club Memberships and Half Memberships are available now. Fill out an interest form to get more information. To become a Dallas Stars Insider and get access to ticket presales, click here. Fans can download the app in the App Store or Google Play store. Fans must have push notifications turned on to take advantage of the app presale.
Dallas' full preseason schedule is listed below (all times CT).
Date
Matchup
Location
Time
Saturday, Sept. 21
St. Louis Blues
American Airlines Center
6:00 PM
Monday, Sept. 23
Colorado Avalanche
Ball Arena
8:00 PM
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Minnesota Wild
American Airlines Center
7:00 PM
Friday, Sept. 27
Colorado Avalanche
American Airlines Center
7:00 PM
Sunday, Sept. 29
Minnesota Wild
Xcel Energy Center
5:00 PM
Thursday, Oct. 3
St. Louis Blues
Enterprise Center
7:00 PM