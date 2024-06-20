Stars announce 2024 preseason schedule

Dallas will play a total of six preseason contests, including three games at American Airlines Center, beginning Saturday, Sept. 21

2425PreseasonSchedule_2568x1444
By Dallas Stars Communications
@DallasStars

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars announced today the club's 2024 preseason schedule. The Stars will play a total of six preseason contests, including three games at American Airlines Center. Dallas will open its exhibition slate with a home contest against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The Stars will hold training camp Sept. 18-21 at Comerica Center (2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, TX 75034). A complete schedule for training camp will be released at a later date.

All Stars home preseason games will go on sale to the general public at a later date. Dallas Stars Victory Club Members, Dallas Stars Insiders and fans who download or currently have the Official Dallas Stars App will receive a presale to purchase tickets before the general public. Victory Club Memberships and Half Memberships are available now. Fill out an interest form to get more information. To become a Dallas Stars Insider and get access to ticket presales, click here. Fans can download the app in the App Store or Google Play store. Fans must have push notifications turned on to take advantage of the app presale.

Dallas' full preseason schedule is listed below (all times CT).

Date
Matchup
Location
Time
Saturday, Sept. 21
St. Louis Blues
American Airlines Center
6:00 PM
Monday, Sept. 23
Colorado Avalanche
Ball Arena
8:00 PM
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Minnesota Wild
American Airlines Center
7:00 PM
Friday, Sept. 27
Colorado Avalanche
American Airlines Center
7:00 PM
Sunday, Sept. 29
Minnesota Wild
Xcel Energy Center
5:00 PM
Thursday, Oct. 3
St. Louis Blues
Enterprise Center
7:00 PM

News Feed

Stars acquire pick in 2025 draft from Sharks in exchange for Ty Dellandrea

Modano, Hull remember 1999 Cup Final as if it was 'just yesterday' 

Back-to-back: Nill’s accomplishments highlighted in GM of the Year award

Jim Nill wins 2023-24 Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award

Hey Heika: Stars futures, free agents and taking stock of the 2024 offseason

Taking stock of Joe Pavelski’s lasting impact on Stars franchise

Heika’s Take: Stars’ complete effort not enough as season comes to end in Game 6

First Shift: With backs against wall, Stars look for strongest response of season

Game Day Guide: Stars at Oilers

On the brink: Stars focused on “winning one road game” to force Game 7

Heika’s Take: “Disjointed” Stars fall in Game 5 as Oilers take upper hand

First Shift: Stars look to lean into past experiences as series shifts to best-of-three

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Oilers

How the Stars would have to adapt in the absence of key defensemen

Next man up: Stars depth could be tested in wake of Chris Tanev’s injury

Heika’s Take: Oilers flip script, rally over Stars to turn series into best-of-three

First Shift: Stars look to take stranglehold of series in Game 4 against Oilers

Game Day Guide: Stars at Oilers