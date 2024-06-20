Stars announce 2024 preseason schedule

All Stars home preseason games will go on sale to the general public at a later date. Dallas Stars Victory Club Members, Dallas Stars Insiders and fans who download or currently have the Official Dallas Stars App will receive a presale to purchase tickets before the general public. Victory Club Memberships and Half Memberships are available now. Fill out an interest form to get more information. To become a Dallas Stars Insider and get access to ticket presales, click here. Fans can download the app in the App Store or Google Play store. Fans must have push notifications turned on to take advantage of the app presale.