Bichsel's buzzer beater and the new faces of preseason

Starting at the top, Wyatt Johnston scored a goal and looked like he picked up right from where he ended the playoffs. That said, he will likely do that in a different way and with different linemates this year. He’s the best forward on the team right now at age 21 and might be battling for role of best player. The smart, scrappy forward centered a line with Jamie Benn last season, and really helped the veteran find fresh legs. This year, with Pavelski retiring, there’s a good chance that Johnston will play right wing on a line with Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson. That will be difficult to establish in the preseason, with Robertson rehabbing after foot surgery, but you can bet the coaches are going to take a look at what Johnston can do on the wing.