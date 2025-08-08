2025-26 Player Profile: Wyatt Johnston

Expectations for 2025-26: Perhaps the most impressive part about the first three seasons of Johnston’s NHL career is that he hasn’t plateaued in any way yet. For many young NHL players, the dreaded “sophomore slump” is often unavoidable. And even if they do manage to get past it, the third year often brings them back to earth. Johnston, on the other hand, still hasn’t found his ceiling. The forward continues to impress in a number of areas of the game on a nightly basis. He has set new career-highs in each of his three seasons, become a trusted force both on the power play and penalty kill and is proving that he can be a threat both at center and on the wing. His versatility is impressive for that of a 22-year-old, especially one taken outside of the top 20 in the 2021 NHL Draft. He has played 246 straight games to begin his NHL career (302 if you include playoffs) and always seems to be ready for each new task presented to him. Now, that’s not to say there haven't been bumps in the road. Johnston was an NHL-worst minus-16 in the postseason and didn’t score a goal in the final eight games. There is still room for growth, but that’s the case with any player. But Johnston’s consistently growing impact is really hard to find in young players. He’s a 200-foot talent that can be dropped into any situation and find a way to help. And with the bar still rising, could he sniff 40 goals this season? Could he average a point per game or better? All seem attainable for No. 53. There seems to be a presumed hole in the Stars’ second line next to Matt Duchene and Tyler Seguin, and it feels like Johnston could be a great fit. It might require him to play his off side if Seguin stays on the right wing, but the trio’s potential is evident. New head coach Glen Gulutzan might also want to keep him at his natural center position so he can drive his line’s play. Either way, Johnston is in an exceptional spot at age 22 and will begin his five-year extension as a confident and reliable cornerstone for Dallas.