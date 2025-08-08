2025-26 Player Profile: Wyatt Johnston
The 22-year-old put together a third consecutive career year and should once again serve as a consistent cornerstone in the Stars’ attack
Age: 22
Birthplace: Toronto, Ontario
Height/Weight: 6-1, 185
2024-25 Regular-season Stats: 33 goals, 38 assists, 71 points, 18:56 avg. TOI in 82 games
2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Stats: 4 goals, 6 assists, 10 points, 19:22 avg. TOI in 18 games
Contract: Entering first year of five-year extension that averages $8.4 million per season
Performance Evaluation: The 2024-25 campaign was very much a “tale of two seasons” for Johnston. After missing most of training camp and the preseason with a nagging injury, the third-year forward got off to a bit of a slow start in the opening three months of the season. Coming on the heels of a stellar sophomore campaign in 2023-24 that saw him score 32 goals among 65 points, Johnston had just six goals and 20 points through 33 games by the time Christmas rolled around. The sluggish start was likely due to the lack of preseason prep time mixed in with the fact that Johnston was regularly shuffled throughout the lineup, playing both center and wing. However, when the NHL resumed play on December 27, he hit the gas pedal. Johnston had nine points (three goals, six assists) in the first five games back from break and looked like the young phenom that both the Stars and the NHL as a whole had come to know. In the 49 games from Christmas to the end of the regular season, Johnston had 27 goals (5th in the NHL) and 51 points (14th in the NHL). He set new career-highs for the third straight season with 33 goals, 38 assists and 71 points. He also set new bests in faceoff win percentage (51.2) and shooting percentage (16.3). Johnston quickly became the Stars’ most lethal threat on the man advantage and led the team with 11 power play goals. That was a large spike from the six combined PPG that he posted in his first two seasons. The young star also scored three shorthanded goals for the second straight year and was once again one of the team’s top penalty killing forwards. He scored four goals in the playoffs, including the game-winner in Game 7 of the First Round, and added six assists for a total of 10 points. It was another impressive campaign by Johnston that earned him a long-term extension in the process.
Expectations for 2025-26: Perhaps the most impressive part about the first three seasons of Johnston’s NHL career is that he hasn’t plateaued in any way yet. For many young NHL players, the dreaded “sophomore slump” is often unavoidable. And even if they do manage to get past it, the third year often brings them back to earth. Johnston, on the other hand, still hasn’t found his ceiling. The forward continues to impress in a number of areas of the game on a nightly basis. He has set new career-highs in each of his three seasons, become a trusted force both on the power play and penalty kill and is proving that he can be a threat both at center and on the wing. His versatility is impressive for that of a 22-year-old, especially one taken outside of the top 20 in the 2021 NHL Draft. He has played 246 straight games to begin his NHL career (302 if you include playoffs) and always seems to be ready for each new task presented to him. Now, that’s not to say there haven't been bumps in the road. Johnston was an NHL-worst minus-16 in the postseason and didn’t score a goal in the final eight games. There is still room for growth, but that’s the case with any player. But Johnston’s consistently growing impact is really hard to find in young players. He’s a 200-foot talent that can be dropped into any situation and find a way to help. And with the bar still rising, could he sniff 40 goals this season? Could he average a point per game or better? All seem attainable for No. 53. There seems to be a presumed hole in the Stars’ second line next to Matt Duchene and Tyler Seguin, and it feels like Johnston could be a great fit. It might require him to play his off side if Seguin stays on the right wing, but the trio’s potential is evident. New head coach Glen Gulutzan might also want to keep him at his natural center position so he can drive his line’s play. Either way, Johnston is in an exceptional spot at age 22 and will begin his five-year extension as a confident and reliable cornerstone for Dallas.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Josh Clark is a writer for DallasStars.com. Follow him on X @Josh_Clark02.