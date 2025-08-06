2025-26 Player Profile: Thomas Harley

Expectations for 2025-26: Harley’s career has been unconventional. After COVID shut down junior hockey in the spring of 2020, he was allowed to join the Stars in the playoff bubble at age 19. And while he played just one game, he was a part of the group that made it to the Stanley Cup Final and was locked down in Edmonton for two months. He then bounced back and forth between the NHL and the AHL in the following three seasons. At the advice of coach Pete DeBoer, Harley was sent to the Texas Stars in 2022-23 and played 66 games before being called up to the NHL for the final six games and a 19-game run in the playoffs. He credits the coaching staff in Cedar Park with helping him a great deal in developing his overall game at the time. Neil Graham, who was his AHL head coach at the time, is now an assistant coach in Dallas under new head coach Glen Gulutzan. Harley should have an eventful season. One, he is among the candidates to play for Team Canada at the Olympics. Two, he could be a restricted free agent at the end of the season and likely will get a significant raise and a long-term contract extension. And three, his performance last season seems to indicate the need for the new coaching staff to find a way to balance the minutes between him and Heiskanen. Because of his ability to score (especially on the power play), Harley deserves to be seen as a No. 1 or 1-A defenseman. The young defenseman will turn 24 later this month, and he has handled pretty much every challenge in his pro career so far with grace and confidence. The expectation is that he should be able to handle all that is on his plate and more in the season ahead.