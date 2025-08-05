2025-26 Player Profile: Sam Steel
After an impressive second year in Dallas and a contract extension, Steel looks to be a valuable part of the Stars’ plans for the foreseeable future
Age: 27
Birthplace: Ardrossan, Alberta
Height/Weight: 6-0, 189
2024-25 Regular-season Stats: 6 goals, 19 assists, 25 points, 14:08 avg. TOI in 79 games
2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs stats: 1 goal, 6 assists, 7 points, 13:54 avg. TOI in 18 games
Contract: Entering first year of two-year extension signed on Feb. 14. Averages $2.1 million per season.
Performance Evaluation: Steel put together arguably the best single season of his career in 2024-25. The forward posted a career-high 19 assists among 25 points, posted 60 hits (also a career-high) and won a career-best 53.5 percent of his faceoffs. He once again served as a key cog on the Stars’ penalty kill, averaging 1:58 shorthanded time on ice per game (also a career-high) to lead all Dallas forwards. That number spiked to 2:47 in the playoffs. And unlike in his first season in Victory Green, Steel was shuffled throughout the lineup. He saw time on the second and third lines at various points and played both center and left wing. The coaching staff’s trust in him grew as a result and he took on new responsibilities, thanks in large part to his impressively sharp hockey IQ. He also earned a two-year extension that keeps him in Dallas through the end of the 2026-27 season. Steel was once again reliable in his roles, and it’s clear that he brings a lot of good elements to the table. But perhaps the most impressive is his consistency. It was his fourth straight season with six-plus goals and 20-plus points, all while averaging under 15 minutes of ice time per game. His numbers from his first two seasons in Dallas are staggeringly similar, too. His goals dropped slightly from nine to six, while his assists rose from 15 to 19 and his points ticked up from 24 to 25. He had three shorthanded points for the second straight season, while his blocks dropped from 32 to 26 and his hits rose from 58 to 60. When it comes to depth players, one of the top things general managers look for is consistent production year-to-year. Steel proved that he has a steady hand in that regard, while also showing that he can potentially take on more responsibility.
Expectations for 2025-26: There’s a scene in Moneyball when A’s manager Art Howe is looking for more stability than his current one-year contract and tells GM Billy Beane, “There’s not a lot of faith there.” I always think about that quote when I see a player sign a one-year deal, especially after they’ve been bouncing around the NHL. It’s often a “wait and see” move used either on a younger player that didn’t secure a long-term deal in his last stop(s) or an aging veteran nearing retirement. It gives the athlete a chance to prove themselves and earn a longer deal while also not handcuffing the team if things don’t work out. When the Stars signed Steel on July 1, 2023, they were fresh off of a run to the Western Conference Final. Their depth had been a focal point throughout the year with players like Evgenii Dadonov, Max Domi and Ty Dellandrea coming up with big goals and performances throughout the playoff run. The need for depth wasn’t pressing, but the 27-year-old had just finished off a career year in Minnesota and was a former first-round pick (30th overall in 2016) by Anaheim, so the Stars took a swing. It’s paid off in spades so far as Steel has fit nicely into a number of corners of the team’s game plan. Even on different lines and with various linemates, his production has remained steady. He’s one of the more underrated penalty-killing forwards in the NHL and has played a pivotal role in the Stars becoming one of the league’s best PK clubs. He possesses a sneaky good shot and strong puck-handling abilities and has shown flashes of offensive brilliance in his hockey career, including 50 goals and a CHL-leading 131 points with Regina in 2016-17. The season ahead could be a particularly intriguing one for Steel. With Radek Faksa returning and likely set to center the fourth line, could that mean Steel gets bumped up to the third line? With Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston and Matt Duchene all under contract long-term, the Stars’ center group is a little crowded. If all stay at their natural position, could Steel be deployed at left wing? And if that’s the case, could he even get a look on the second line in the empty spot next to Duchene and Tyler Seguin? All are questions to be answered in the months ahead in training camp and the preseason. But Steel has demonstrated an ability to play a consistent brand of hockey up and down the lineup, and that should only open the door to more opportunity as Dallas kicks off the 2025-26 campaign.
