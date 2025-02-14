Dallas Stars sign Sam Steel to a two-year, $4.2 million contract extension

Steel, 27, has notched 17 points (4-13—17) in 53 regular-season games with the Stars this season, which puts him on pace to finish the year with a career-high 20 assists. He has totaled 100:41 of shorthanded ice time and is averaging 1:54 of shorthanded ice time per game, both of which top all Dallas forwards this season. Steel’s 5.58 power-play goals against per 60 this season rank fifth among all NHL forwards that have played at least 60 minutes of shorthanded ice time this year. Steel has registered 46 hits this season, which are already tied for the second-most of his career.