Dallas Stars sign Sam Steel to a two-year, $4.2 million contract extension

FRISCO, TX – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Sam Steel to a two-year contract extension, which begins in the 2025-26 season and runs through the 2026-27 season. The two-year contract extension is worth $4.2 million and has an average annual value (AAV) of $2.1 million.
The 27-year-old forward has notched 17 points (4-13—17) in 53 regular-season games with the Stars this season, which puts him on pace to finish the year with a career-high 20 assists
Steel, 27, has notched 17 points (4-13—17) in 53 regular-season games with the Stars this season, which puts him on pace to finish the year with a career-high 20 assists. He has totaled 100:41 of shorthanded ice time and is averaging 1:54 of shorthanded ice time per game, both of which top all Dallas forwards this season. Steel’s 5.58 power-play goals against per 60 this season rank fifth among all NHL forwards that have played at least 60 minutes of shorthanded ice time this year. Steel has registered 46 hits this season, which are already tied for the second-most of his career.
"We are thrilled to extend Sam for the next two years,” Nill said. “His versatility on both ends of the ice have proven to be a huge asset for our team. He is a player that we can count on to make a positive impact and do the little things that lead to wins.”
The six-foot, 189-pound forward has totaled 134 points (47-87—134) in 392 regular-season NHL games with the Stars (2023-24 to 2024-25), Minnesota Wild (2022-23) and Anaheim Ducks (2018-19 to 2021-22), setting career highs in goals (10), assists (18), points (28) in 2022-23 with the Wild. Among forwards drafted in 2016, Steel ranks in the top 15 in career assists (11th), points (14th) and games played (12th). He’s added seven points (2-5—7) in 24 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, helping Dallas to reach the Western Conference Final in 2023-24.
Prior to making his professional debut, Steel played four seasons (2014-15 to 2017-18) for the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League (WHL), totaling 338 points (123-215—338) in 258 regular-season games and adding 57 points (18-39—57) in 44 playoff games. In addition to serving as his team’s captain in his final WHL season, Steel earned several accolades in 2016-17: He won the Four Broncos Trophy as the WHL’s Player of the Year, won the Bobby Clarke Trophy as the league’s top scorer and earned WHL East First-Team All-Star honors.
The Ardrossan, Alberta native represented Canada at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship, totaling nine points (4-5—9) in seven tournament games en route to winning a gold medal. He was originally selected by Anaheim in the first round (30th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.