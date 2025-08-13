2025-26 Player Profile: Colin Blackwell
Following a successful first season with the Stars, Blackwell seems to have found a nice fit in the Dallas organization
Age: 32
Birthplace: North Andover, Massachusetts
Height/Weight: 5-8, 190
2024-25 Regular-season Stats: 6 goals, 11 assists, 17 points, 11:34 avg. TOI in 63 games
2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Stats: 1 goal, 1 point, 11:02 avg. TOI in 11 games
Contract: Entering first year of two-year contract that averages $775,000 per season
Performance Evaluation: Blackwell seems to have found a home in Dallas with his performance last season. The scrappy right winger signed a one-year deal with the Stars in the summer of 2024 and was a fairly regular part of the Dallas lineup. Blackwell finished with 17 points (6 goals, 11 assists) in 63 games and was one of the team’s best hitters in terms of volume. Blackwell was third overall in total hits at 84 and was second in hits per 60 minutes at 6.91. While standing at just 5-8, he has a compact build and can both deliver hits and win puck battles. Blackwell’s biggest positive is his speed and when he’s playing on a line with Sam Steel, the two find a way to move the puck well and also find a way to spend large chunks of time in the offensive zone. He also has some slick puckhandling skills that he showed off at various points throughout the season, especially on breakaways and in open space. Blackwell was second among Stars forwards in average shorthanded time on ice at 1:54, trailing only Steel. He was a staple on the Dallas penalty kill both in the regular season and in the playoffs when he was in the lineup, and showed how valuable of an asset he could be in the Stars’ bottom six.
Expectations for 2024-25: Playing in his eighth organization in nine pro seasons, Blackwell had to earn everything he got with the Stars last season. The Harvard product who has spent time in the San Jose, Buffalo, Nashville, New York Rangers, Seattle, Toronto and Chicago systems, gained the trust of the coaching staff and became a hard player to scratch for most of the season. While his offensive skill probably slotted him below players like Evgenii Dadonov and his age made him less of a building block than Oskar Bäck or Mavrik Bourque, Blackwell often found himself in the lineup ahead of those players. His speed and his chemistry with Steel (and Bäck and Bourque) gave the old coaching staff plenty of reasons to play Blackwell. He’ll have to earn that trust again, but with players such as Dadonov and Mikael Granlund departed, Blackwell might actually find opportunities further up in the lineup because of his speed and skill. His overtime game-winner in Game 2 of the First Round against Colorado is a good reminder that he can change a game at any point with his intangibles. That said, he’s pretty good as a gritty, defensive fourth-liner and likely can grab more games and more minutes (he averaged 11:34 in his first season with Dallas) in that same role this year.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.