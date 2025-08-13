2025-26 Player Profile: Colin Blackwell

Performance Evaluation: Blackwell seems to have found a home in Dallas with his performance last season. The scrappy right winger signed a one-year deal with the Stars in the summer of 2024 and was a fairly regular part of the Dallas lineup. Blackwell finished with 17 points (6 goals, 11 assists) in 63 games and was one of the team’s best hitters in terms of volume. Blackwell was third overall in total hits at 84 and was second in hits per 60 minutes at 6.91. While standing at just 5-8, he has a compact build and can both deliver hits and win puck battles. Blackwell’s biggest positive is his speed and when he’s playing on a line with Sam Steel, the two find a way to move the puck well and also find a way to spend large chunks of time in the offensive zone. He also has some slick puckhandling skills that he showed off at various points throughout the season, especially on breakaways and in open space. Blackwell was second among Stars forwards in average shorthanded time on ice at 1:54, trailing only Steel. He was a staple on the Dallas penalty kill both in the regular season and in the playoffs when he was in the lineup, and showed how valuable of an asset he could be in the Stars’ bottom six.