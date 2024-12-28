Golden Knights score 4 in 3rd period, rally past Sharks

Shakir Mukhamadullin scored his first NHL goal, and Will Smith had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (11-21-6), who have lost six straight. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists and Alexandar Georgiev made 30 saves.

"We stopped skating. Stopped hunting the puck and then [pucks] end up in the back of our net," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "We've got to learn from this. I think it's got to come from within the room. We have to understand and learn what it takes to win in this league, and we don't know what it takes to win in this league."

Noah Hanifin gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 6:58 of the first period. Olofsson fed a pass from the right boards, and Hanifin walked into the high slot before beating Georgiev over the glove.

Mukhamadullin tied the game 1-1 at 14:40 with a slap shot from the left point that hit Hill's right pad and trickled past the goal line.

"The forwards gave it to me, [and] I tried to shoot one touch," Mukhamadullin said. "It was good news."