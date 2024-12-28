Golden Knights score 4 in 3rd period, rally past Sharks

SAN JOSE -- Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist as the Vegas Golden Knights scored four goals in the third period -- including two short-handed -- to rally past the San Jose Sharks 6-3 at SAP Center on Friday.
Eichel, Stone each has goal, assist for Vegas, which has won 9 of past 10
Mark Stone had a goal and an assist, and Victor Olofsson had two assists for the Golden Knights (24-8-3), who have won five straight and nine of their last 10. Adin Hill made 22 saves.
"In the third, I think obviously the short-handed goals, I'm not sure we would have drew it up like that," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. "We're on the power play, and all of a sudden, we're short-handed. Now we have the lead a minute later. So for the guys to get into attack mode and stay in attack mode, I think from there we recognized let's get this thing to the finish line."
Shakir Mukhamadullin scored his first NHL goal, and Will Smith had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (11-21-6), who have lost six straight. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists and Alexandar Georgiev made 30 saves.
"We stopped skating. Stopped hunting the puck and then [pucks] end up in the back of our net," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "We've got to learn from this. I think it's got to come from within the room. We have to understand and learn what it takes to win in this league, and we don't know what it takes to win in this league."
Noah Hanifin gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 6:58 of the first period. Olofsson fed a pass from the right boards, and Hanifin walked into the high slot before beating Georgiev over the glove.
Mukhamadullin tied the game 1-1 at 14:40 with a slap shot from the left point that hit Hill's right pad and trickled past the goal line.
"The forwards gave it to me, [and] I tried to shoot one touch," Mukhamadullin said. "It was good news."
Stone gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead at 3:27 of the second period with a backhand shot around Georgiev's pads at the top of the crease.
Smith tied the game 2-2 for the Sharks at 5:53 after Macklin Celebrini collected his own rebound and slid a pass to his right for a tap-in goal.
"I think I definitely was due," Smith said. "I mean, obviously, you want to score all your chances, but it's just not going to happen. You just have to stick with it."
Tyler Toffoli gave the Sharks a 3-2 lead at 15:57 with a shot that deflected off Nicolas Hague's leg from behind the net.
Brayden McNabb tied the game 3-3 for the Golden Knights with a short-handed goal at 1:03 of the third period. McNabb took the puck in on the left wing, scored with a toe-drag shot around Timothy Liljegren, and beat Georgiev on the glove side.
"That was a big goal, great goal," Alex Pietrangelo said. "McNabb's skill is so underrated."
Eichel scored 23 seconds later to give the Golden Knights a 4-3 lead with another short-handed goal. The center split the defense before going to his forehand and around Gerogiev for the goal.
"We knew we had to come back to our game," Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl said. "It was a nice win after the Christmas break, but we have to be ready against anybody."
Dorofeyev pushed the Vegas lead to 5-3 at 5:46. Dorofeyev took a pass from the right boards from Brett Howden after getting behind the defense and beat Georgiev with a backhand.
Howden added an empty net goal at 19:29 with a shot from the red line along the boards for the 6-3 final.
NOTES: Hertl returned to San Jose for the first time since he was traded to Vegas on March 8. He played in 712 regular-season games for San Jose with 218 goals and 266 assists. Before the game, a tribute video honored him. ... The Golden Knights earned their sixth third-period comeback win of the season, tied with the Ducks for second most behind the Flyers (7). ... Vegas improved to 13-0-3 all-time in San Jose and matched the Canadiens (16-0-0 vs. the Devils/Rockies/Scouts franchise) for the 10th-longest road point streak in NHL history against a single opponent... William Eklund (upper-body) and Jake Walman (lower-body) didn't play for the Sharks. ... Forward Klim Kostin was activated from injured reserve, and goalie Vitek Vancek was placed on IR with an upper-body injury. Warsofsky said Kostin could play against the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Kostin has missed the last six games.