Next Wave Report: February 5

In this edition of Next Wave, discover what our prospects have been working on and the progress they've made.

PROSPECT OF THE WEEK:

Cam Lund (Barracuda, AHL) was named Sharks Prospect of the Week on Jan. 30. Lund is riding a career-long five-game point streak (4g, 1a) and has tallied seven points (5g, 2a) in his past 11 games played.

BARRACUDA

The San Jose Barracuda are 7-2-0-1 in their past 10 games and sit in fourth place in the AHL Pacific Division. The Barracuda rank second in the AHL with 41 power-play goals and in power play percentage (24.7-percent).

has found the score sheet in five of his past eight games played, tallying one goal and four assists in that span. He ranks tied for ninth in assists (16) among AHL rookie skaters on the campaign. Nolan Allan netted his first goal with the Barracuda on Jan. 30 in the 5-1 victory against Calgary. Allan has registered a point (1g, 2a) in three of his past four games played.

PROSPECT NOTABLES – NORTH AMERICA

Noah Beck (Wichita, ECHL) recorded his second three-assist game of the season on Jan. 25 in the 7-5 win over Tulsa. Beck ranks seventh in assists (23), is tied for sixth in points (30) and in goals (7) among ECHL defensemen this season.

recorded his fourth assist of the season, his 15th helper of his campaign, on Jan. 22 against Barrie. Wang has tallied five points (1g, 4a) in his first 10 games played with Niagara. Joshua Ravensbergen (Prince George, WHL) reached the 20-win mark on Jan. 31 after making 26 saves on 29 shots faced in the 4-3 overtime win at Kamloops. He ranks second this season in save percentage (.916), is tied for third in wins and is ninth in goals against average (2.70) among WHL netminders.

PROSPECT NOTABLES – INTERNATIONAL