Sharks announce Bay Area watch party events for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) have announced official Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 watch party events at venues throughout the Bay Area, giving fans the chance to come together and cheer on local Olympians with ties to the Sharks organization in international competition.

This year, several Olympians with ties to the Sharks organization will compete in events throughout the Olympic Winter Games which will be held February 6-22 in Milano Cortina, Italy. The San Jose Sharks will have four players representing their respective countries in Men’s Ice Hockey including Macklin Celebrini (Canada), Alexander Wennberg (Sweden), Pavol Regenda (Slovakia), and Philipp Kurashev (Switzerland). Additionally, World Champion Figure Skater Alysa Liu, who has trained at the Oakland Ice Center throughout her career, will compete for the United States of America in women’s figure skating.

The first Olympic Winter Games watch party will be held on Friday, February 6 at THE LOT City Center located at 6000 Bollinger Canyon Rd. Suite 2300, San Ramon, CA 94583. Celebrate the excitement of the 2026 Winter Olympics during an NBC Bay Area Winter Olympic Watch Party alongside 14 Olympians, including Kristi Yamaguchi. The evening will be hosted by NBC Bay Area personality Chris Chmura.

The night will feature raffle prizes, a special video highlighting this year’s Olympians, and interactive moments throughout the evening. Guests can take a selfie with the Olympic rings on a podium while posing with a commemorative “medal,” and snap photos at our Ski Lift Selfie Station to capture the true Olympic spirit. The San Jose Sharks Street Team will host a table at the event.

The next Olympic Winter Games watch parties will be held on Friday, February 13 at two locations: Calder’s Sports Bar located inside Sharks Ice at San Jose at 1500 S. 10th St., San Jose, CA 95112 and THE LOT City Center located at 6000 Bollinger Canyon Rd. Suite 2300, San Ramon, CA 94583. Both parties will feature the men’s ice hockey game between Canada (Celebrini) and Switzerland (Kurashev). The game is scheduled to begin at 12:10 p.m. Activities will include intermission games, activations from NBC Bay Area, food and beverage options, and raffle prizes.

The third Olympic Winter Games watch party will take place on Thursday, February 19 from noon - 1:30 p.m. during the women’s figure skating competition that will feature Liu. The party will be held at the Oakland Ice Center located at 519 18th St. Oakland, CA 94612 and will include a curling workshop.

Each watch party is FREE to attend and will feature live viewing of competition from the Olympic Winter Games. Additionally, each event will include an appearance by Sharks mascot S.J. Sharkie. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, enjoy food and drink from the host venue, and celebrate The Winter Olympics together.

For more information, visit sjsharks.com.