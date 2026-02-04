This isn’t a renovation. It’s a reimagination. 

This new site isn’t a traditional project update. It’s the first public window into a multi-year transformation of SAP Center, one that rethinks how all fans arrive, gather, move, and connect — not just to an event, but to each other. Because the future of the arena isn’t defined by square footage or finishes. It’s defined by moments. Moments of access. Moments of proximity. Moments that feel effortless, immersive, and unmistakably Teal.

The website offers early glimpses into how all fan experiences, Sharks culture, our communities, and the standard of luxury are being reimagined together — without giving everything away at once.

Some things are meant to be experienced, not explained.

This is a project shaped by many and for everyone. Built to be what’s next. And grounded in the belief that when a place is designed for people to gather, it becomes part of a city’s fabric.

The story is just beginning. Explore the first chapter of The Teal Reimagination at www.tealreimagination.com.

More will be revealed — over time, by design. Stay tuned. #TheFutureIsTeal.