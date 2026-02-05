Lehkonen scores twice, Avalanche recover to defeat Sharks

Timothy Liljegren and Philipp Kurashev scored for the Sharks (27-24-4), who have lost four straight (0-3-1). Yaroslav Askarov made 38 saves.

“We grip it, and we play in fear, in a sense. I thought we loosened up in the third period, and we got going and we started skating, and we played freer,” San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “The third period, we kind of got back to what we've done majority of the year. We get on teams with our skating, and didn't quit. So I give the group a lot of credit to getting back into it in the third.”

Manson gave Colorado a 3-2 lead while the teams skated 4-on-4 when he finished a pass from Nichushkin with a one-timer from between the circles past Askarov's glove.

“It was kind of middle of the net. It's just a screen,” Manson said of the shot. “It was kind of one of those hit-and-hope’s. That's kind of been my career.”

Lehkonen opened the scoring at 1:05 of the second period during a goal-mouth scramble. Askarov made the initial save on Lehkonen’s backhand shot, but Lehkonen kicked the loose puck into the crease before eventually knocking it over the goal line. The goal was confirmed after a video review.

“Pretty much just trying to keep the puck alive. He [Sharks defenseman Dmitry Orlov] had a good hold of my stick. So then he shot it off my leg and it bounced in,” Lehkonen said. “It was a big win for us, and it was a good to go into break like that.”