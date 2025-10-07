Sharks unveil Opening Night festivities
The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today plans to kick-off the 2025-26 NHL regular season at SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter) on Thursday, October 9 when the Sharks host their first regular season home game vs. the Vegas Golden Knights at 7 p.m. A limited number of tickets to opening night are available now by clicking HERE.
Festivities on opening night will include the 2025 San Jose Sharks Opening Night Pregame Festival presented by Ticketmaster that begins at 4 p.m. and will be located on Barack Obama Blvd. and extending into Arena Green West. Included at the street rally will be a Teal Carpet arrival by Sharks players between 4 – 4:45 p.m. The Teal Carpet will take place at the north end of Barack Obama Blvd.
Additionally, the evening’s celebration includes a special ceremony at 5 p.m. to officially unveil Sharks Way (formerly St. Johns Street), an effort by the City of San José, in partnership with the San José Downtown Association, Guadalupe River Park Conservancy, and the San Jose Sharks, to create pedestrian-friendly connections between SAP Center, Little Italy, Guadalupe River Park, and San Pedro Square. Scheduled to participate in the ceremony will be San Jose Sharks Owner Hasso Plattner, City of San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, and Executive Director of the Sharks Foundation Kevin Brown. Also on hand will be San Jose City Councilmembers Michael Mulcahy and Anthony Tordillos.
This year’s Opening Night Pregame Festival presented by Ticketmaster will be reimagined, extending from Barack Obama Blvd. into Arena Green West and bringing fans more action with a community driven experience that includes:
- Food trucks including Nueves Generaciones Taqueria, Ivan’s Baked Potatoes, and Mister Softee.
- The Sharks Foundation (@SJSCommunity) beer booth (with net proceeds benefitting the Sharks Foundation).
- A Sharks merchandise truck.
- Photo opportunities with the inflatable Sharks head, locker room photos, and dasher board photos.
- Face painting, balloon artists, teal bandanas, and hair braiding.
- The Sharks slapshot booth.
- Poster decorating and much more.
Additional activations will include partner and vendor booths from NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48 and NBC Sports Bay Area, Mike Counsil Plumbing, the Bay Area News Group, Coca-Cola, NWSL, San Jose Earthquakes, San Jose Barracuda (@sjbarracuda), Sharks Ice (@sharksice), Local Color, Bay FC, Lou Jimenez, and Empire Seven Studios.
The Opening Night Pregame Festival presented by Ticketmaster will be hosted by Sharks in-arena host Emily Harlan and PA announcer Danny Miller and will include fan giveaways throughout the event.
Fans patronizing restaurants and bars in downtown San Jose before the game are encouraged to join the Teal City Crew March to the Tank, a procession of Sharks Fans heading to the game together and led by the Teal City Crew supporters club. The march is open to all who are interested and should meet at San Pedro Square in downtown at 4:15 p.m. The March to the Tank will begin at 4:30 p.m. and will culminate outside of SAP Center at approximately 4:45p.m. p.m.
**Plans for all pregame festivities are subject to change and weather permitting. Up-to-date information will be available at www.nhl.com/sharks/ or on Sharks social media channels.
Those attending the game are encouraged to arrive early and to be in their seats for a special Opening Night pregame show that will include a Pixmob light show, on-ice projections, and more. Doors to SAP Center open at 5:30 p.m. for Sharks365 members and 5:45 p.m. for all others.
All ticketed fans attending the game on October 9 will receive the Sharks “Sleepover” Bobblehead featuring Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini. Game attendees can complete the sleepover set by purchasing the Tyler Toffoli add-on piece for $35 plus tax at the Sharks Foundation booth on Opening Night. All proceeds from the Tyler Toffoli add-on piece will benefit the Sharks Foundation. Please note that there is limited inventory for the add-on piece and will be available, one per person, while supplies last. Sharks365 members will have an advance opportunity to purchase a limited number of the add-on piece at the Sharks365 exclusive Meet The Sharks event. For more information on how to become a Sharks365 member, visit sjsharks.com/Sharks365.
The past built us. The future drives us. The best is yet to come because the Future is Teal.