Sharks unveil Opening Night festivities

Fans patronizing restaurants and bars in downtown San Jose before the game are encouraged to join the Teal City Crew March to the Tank, a procession of Sharks Fans heading to the game together and led by the Teal City Crew supporters club. The march is open to all who are interested and should meet at San Pedro Square in downtown at 4:15 p.m. The March to the Tank will begin at 4:30 p.m. and will culminate outside of SAP Center at approximately 4:45p.m. p.m.

**Plans for all pregame festivities are subject to change and weather permitting. Up-to-date information will be available at www.nhl.com/sharks/ or on Sharks social media channels.

Those attending the game are encouraged to arrive early and to be in their seats for a special Opening Night pregame show that will include a Pixmob light show, on-ice projections, and more. Doors to SAP Center open at 5:30 p.m. for Sharks365 members and 5:45 p.m. for all others.

All ticketed fans attending the game on October 9 will receive the Sharks “Sleepover” Bobblehead featuring Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini. Game attendees can complete the sleepover set by purchasing the Tyler Toffoli add-on piece for $35 plus tax at the Sharks Foundation booth on Opening Night. All proceeds from the Tyler Toffoli add-on piece will benefit the Sharks Foundation. Please note that there is limited inventory for the add-on piece and will be available, one per person, while supplies last. Sharks365 members will have an advance opportunity to purchase a limited number of the add-on piece at the Sharks365 exclusive Meet The Sharks event. For more information on how to become a Sharks365 member, visit sjsharks.com/Sharks365.

