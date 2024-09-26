Sharks travel to Anaheim for first road game of the preseason

The Sharks head to Anaheim to face the Ducks tonight at 7 p.m. for the second time this week. The Sharks hosted the Ducks on Tuesday and where they fell, 4-3.

Newly acquired veteran Alex Wennberg scored his first unofficial goal in Teal and defenseman Jake Walman tallied two assists.

Sharks highly touted prospect Will Smith also saw the SAP Center ice for the first time on Tuesday.

2024 first-rounder Sam Dickinson and 2023 first-rounder Quentin Musty will travel to Anaheim for the game. Musty shined in the Rookie Faceoff earlier this month, recording a hat trick and seven points in three games.

Shaping the Roster for the Regular Season

While preseason games might not count in the standings, they are crucial for shaping the roster and providing young talent with a chance to impress. The Sharks are actively evaluating their lineup, with several spots still up for grabs as they gear up for what promises to be an exciting season. Multiple new additions to the organization are anticipated to make their preseason debuts with the following roster set for the Sharks.

Sharks roster:

7 F Nico Sturm

10 F Klim Kostin

13 F Quentin Musty

14 F Kasper Halttunen

16 F Colin White

52 F Tristen Robins

53 F Ty Dellandrea

54 F Givani Smith

56 F Ethan Cardwell

67 F Lucas Vanroboys

70 F Brandon Coe

72 F William Eklund

75 F Danil Gushchin

3 D Henry Thrun

5 D Matt Benning

6 D Sam Dickinson

42 D Luca Cagnoni

61 D Jake Furlong

77 D Valtteri Pulli

79 D Ethan Frisch

31 G Georgi Romanov

35 G Gabriel Carriere

How to Tune In

Fans in the Bay Area can watch tonight’s action via a live video stream on sjsharks.com and the Sharks + SAP Center mobile app. For fans tuning in from outside the area, the game will be available on the Sharks Audio Network.