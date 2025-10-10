Sharks to host Sharks x WWE game at SAP Center

October 10th The San Jose Sharks today announced details for an electrifying theme night coming to SAP Center: Sharks x WWE Game, where Sharks hockey meets the world of sports entertainment. Fans in attendance will enjoy larger-than-life activations and unique experiences that bring the spectacle of WWE into The Tank. The following week, the WWE will return to the SAP Center for their Smackdown event on Friday, October 17.

Highlights of the Sharks X WWE Game include:

Sharks x WWE Mini Chair Cell Phone Holder Giveaway – Every fan in attendance will receive a custom WWE-inspired mini chair cell phone holder, the ultimate collectible for Sharks and WWE fans alike.

– Every fan in attendance will receive a custom WWE-inspired mini chair cell phone holder, the ultimate collectible for Sharks and WWE fans alike. Photo Ops on the Concourse – Fans can strike their best championship pose at photo stations.

– Fans can strike their best championship pose at photo stations. WWE-Themed In-Game Entertainment – From a crowd-pumping Yeet Cam , to a “Name That Wrestler Theme Song” contest , and WWE-style intermissions , the night will be packed with energy and surprises.

– From a crowd-pumping , to a , and , the night will be packed with energy and surprises. Special WWE-Themed Suite Experience – A fully transformed suite will bring the squared circle to SAP Center, offering an exclusive themed atmosphere for select fans.

– A fully transformed suite will bring the squared circle to SAP Center, offering an exclusive themed atmosphere for select fans. Social Media Takeover – The Sharks social channels will go full WWE mode with special content, behind-the-scenes looks, and fan spotlights leading up to and during the game.

– The Sharks social channels will go full WWE mode with special content, behind-the-scenes looks, and fan spotlights leading up to and during the game. And More – Expect unexpected thrills, signature Sharks twists, and WWE sized energy throughout the night.

Adding to the excitement, WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns to SAP Center the following week with a stacked lineup of WWE Superstars. Fans will see Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and many more in action. Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.com and the SAP Center Box Office.

“From the goal horn to the intermissions, everything about Sharks x WWE Game is designed to deliver the kind of energy, spectacle, and fan engagement that both Sharks fans and WWE fans love,” said Sharks Marketing Programs Manager, Tim Patnode. “It’s going to be a night of nonstop action at The Tank.”

Tickets for Sharks x WWE Game are available now at sjsharks.com/tickets.