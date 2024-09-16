Sharks to host second annual Grateful Dead Night on Thursday, October 31 at 7:30 p.m. 



The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) are proud to host the second annual “Grateful Dead Night” at SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter) on Thursday, October 31 when the Sharks host the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 p.m. A limited number of ticket packages are on-sale now and include a Grateful Dead-themed shirsey (while supplies last).

The Grateful Dead-themed shirsey displays a unique Sharks logo with a guitar replacing the hockey stick in the Sharks mouth. This insignia is displayed within the Grateful Dead’s iconic Steal Your Face graphic.

As part of the Grateful Dead Night festivities, fans will be treated to a pregame concert by Aardvark (@aardvarktheband), a Grateful Dead tribute band from Redwood City, Calif. The concert will take place at the SAP Center South Bar located on the concourse level above SAP Center’s South Entrance.

A limited number of ticket packages to Grateful Dead Night are on-sale now and can be purchased by clicking here: Grateful Dead Group Night. Note - Tickets must be purchased through this specific link to get the Shirsey – tickets purchased from other outlets will not qualify for this promotion. For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact Gunnar Holmberg at [email protected].

For all things Grateful Dead, please visit www.Dead.net.

