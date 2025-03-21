Sharks sign forward Cameron Lund to entry-level contract

20240704_Prospects_Scrimmage_545886 (1)

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed forward Cameron Lund to a standard entry-level contract.

“Cam is a very talented player who brings speed, size, and skill to our group,” said Grier. “We’re excited to have him join the organization and look forward to watching him develop.”

Lund, 20, led Northeastern University with 18 goals and finished second for both assists (22) and points (40) this season, all career highs. A Hockey East Third All-Star Team selection, Lund recorded five multi-point efforts over his final nine collegiate contests and totaled 13 games with two or more points for the year, highlighted by a career-best four-point game (one goal, three assists) on Nov. 9 vs. Providence. He found the score sheet in each of NU’s three postseason contests, posting two goals and three assists in the Hockey East Tournament.

Lund finished his collegiate career as a two-time nominee for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, earning the nod in each of his final two seasons with the Huskies. He tallied 93 points (36 goals, 57 assists) with a pair of hat tricks in 107 games over three seasons, earning a spot on the Hockey East Rookie All-Star Team as well as Northeastern Rookie of the Year in 2022-23.

Prior to his collegiate career, Lund competed for the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League in 2021-22 and recorded 50 points (25 goals, 25 assists) in 62 games, leading the team in goals and finishing second in points.

The six-foot-two, 195-pound native of Bridgewater, Massachusetts was originally selected by San Jose in the 2022 NHL Draft (second round, 34th overall).

News Feed

Game Recap: Sharks 1, Hurricanes 3

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Hurricanes

NBC Sports California announces updates to Sharks 2024-25 broadcast schedule 

Sharks recall defenseman Luca Cagnoni from San Jose Barracuda

Sharks miss playoffs for 6th straight season, doomed by secondary scoring

New Sharks forward Giles keeps busy with NHL milestone, playing vs. idol

Game Recap: Sharks 1, Capitals 5

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Capitals

Celebrini of Sharks ready for 1st chance to play against Capitals' Ovechkin

Game Recap: Sharks 4, Blackhawks 2

Sharks to host Celebration of South Asian Culture on Saturday, March 15 at SAP Center at San Jose

Celebrini, Bedard fired up for 1st face-off of past 2 No. 1 NHL Draft picks

Game Recap: Sharks 2, Predators 3

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Predators

Next Wave Report: Mar 10

Game Recap: Sharks 2, Islanders 4

Game Preview: Sharks vs Islanders

Sharks acquire Ostapchuk, Gregor and 2025 2nd-round pick from Senators for Zetterlund, Robins and a 2025 4th-round pick