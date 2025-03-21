Sharks sign forward Cameron Lund to entry-level contract

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed forward Cameron Lund to a standard entry-level contract.

“Cam is a very talented player who brings speed, size, and skill to our group,” said Grier. “We’re excited to have him join the organization and look forward to watching him develop.”

Lund, 20, led Northeastern University with 18 goals and finished second for both assists (22) and points (40) this season, all career highs. A Hockey East Third All-Star Team selection, Lund recorded five multi-point efforts over his final nine collegiate contests and totaled 13 games with two or more points for the year, highlighted by a career-best four-point game (one goal, three assists) on Nov. 9 vs. Providence. He found the score sheet in each of NU’s three postseason contests, posting two goals and three assists in the Hockey East Tournament.

Lund finished his collegiate career as a two-time nominee for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, earning the nod in each of his final two seasons with the Huskies. He tallied 93 points (36 goals, 57 assists) with a pair of hat tricks in 107 games over three seasons, earning a spot on the Hockey East Rookie All-Star Team as well as Northeastern Rookie of the Year in 2022-23.

Prior to his collegiate career, Lund competed for the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League in 2021-22 and recorded 50 points (25 goals, 25 assists) in 62 games, leading the team in goals and finishing second in points.

The six-foot-two, 195-pound native of Bridgewater, Massachusetts was originally selected by San Jose in the 2022 NHL Draft (second round, 34th overall).