Sharks to host Alumni nights honoring team legends and featuring Heritage 2.0 jerseys

As the San Jose Sharks celebrate their 35th anniversary season, the team is embracing its roots with the return of the Heritage 2.0 jersey — a modern homage to a look that helped define the early years in the Tank. Throughout the season, the Sharks will wear this fan-favorite throwback during four special games that will celebrate the franchise’s history and the players who helped define it.

Each Heritage 2.0 Night will spotlight beloved Sharks Alumni, bringing the energy, memories, and stories of the past back to the Shark Tank.

October 30 vs. New Jersey Devils – Jeff Friesen, Kyle McLaren & Mark Smith

The first Heritage 2.0 Night kicks off with a trio of Sharks favorites from the mid 1990s and early 2000s. Known for his speed and scoring touch, Jeff Friesen thrilled fans during the team’s rise in the Western Conference. Kyle McLaren brought a physical edge on the blue line, while Mark Smith was a fan favorite for his grit — and memorable musical performances off the ice.

Fans can expect:

Ceremonial Puck Drop featuring Friesen, McLaren, and Smith

Alumni Door Greeter moments as the trio welcome fans and players through the iconic Shark Head

In-bowl and concourse interviews, revisiting unforgettable moments from the early 2000s

Digital features and surprise appearances celebrating the team’s journey through the “original Tank” era

November 20 vs. Los Angeles Kings – Joe Thornton Hall of Fame Celebration Game

One of the most anticipated nights of the season, Joe Thornton’s Hall of Fame Celebration Game honors one of the greatest players in franchise history. Wearing the Heritage 2.0 jersey adds a fitting touch to a night centered around the player who helped define two decades of Sharks hockey.

The celebration will include:

A special pregame ceremony recognizing Thornton’s Hall of Fame induction

Throwback highlights and Memory Lane segments capturing Jumbo’s biggest moments

Behind-the-scenes and digital storytelling, showcasing what made No. 19 one of the most beloved Sharks of all time

Special line of Merchandise celebration #19

December 3 vs. Washington Capitals – Patrick Marleau, Evgeni Nabokov & Mike Ricci

Few trios better represent the heart of the Sharks golden era than Patrick Marleau, Evgeni Nabokov, and Mike Ricci. Together, they helped define a generation of Sharks hockey that blended skill, resilience, and character — all of which remain at the core of the team today.

This night will feature:

Ceremonial puck drop with all three legends

Live and pre-recorded interviews, sharing behind-the-scenes stories from the Sharks playoff runs

“Then and Now” content bridging their legacy with the current team’s young core

Fan interactions and surprise appearances throughout SAP Center

March 1 vs. Winnipeg Jets – Scott Hannan, Owen Nolan & Scott Thornton

The season’s final Heritage 2.0 celebration brings back some of the fiercest competitors in Sharks history. Owen Nolan’s fiery leadership, Scott Hannan’s hard-nosed defense, and Scott Thornton’s grit and tenacity helped shape the Sharks identity in the early 2000s — when every game at the Tank was a battle.

Fans will experience:

Alumni door greetings and a ceremonial puck drop with the trio

Memory Lane tributes to classic Sharks moments

Suite and concourse appearances connecting past to present

Digital storytelling and social media highlights showcasing this.

A Season Built on Legacy

The Heritage 2.0 jersey serves as a bridge between eras — honoring the bold teal look that started it all while celebrating the evolution of the franchise. Each Heritage 2.0 Night is more than a game; it’s a tribute to the players, moments, fans and memories that made San Jose one of the NHL’s most passionate hockey cities.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early, wear teal, and join the Sharks in celebrating 35 years of unforgettable hockey history — and the legends who made it possible.