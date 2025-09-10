Sharks to host a holiday-themed Sharks × LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Game

San Jose Sharks Team Up with LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Bay Area for Family-Focused Holiday Game on December 20 at SAP Center at San Jose

The San Jose Sharks announced an exciting new collaboration today with LEGOLAND Discovery Center Bay Area, highlighted by a special holiday-themed Sharks × LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Game on Saturday, December 20 at SAP Center at San Jose.

The announcement coincides with “Sharks Around the Bay,” the team’s annual preseason community tour taking place September 10 when Sharks players will make a special visit to LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Bay Area. There, players will meet fans, participate in interactive LEGO® activities, and help kick off this unique collaboration between the two Bay Area entertainment staples.

“Both the Sharks Around the Bay tour and Sharks games at SAP Center are all about connecting with our community, and this collaboration with LEGOLAND Discovery Center builds on that spirit,” said Heather Vaughan, Vice President of Marketing, San Jose Sharks. “We’re thrilled to give friends and families a chance to celebrate the holidays at the Tank in a way that brings hockey and creativity together this December.”

What Can Fans Expect at Sharks × LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Night - Dec. 20:

  • Exclusive Giveaway: All fans in attendance will receive a surprise LEGO Minifigure to open, enjoy or exchange with fellow fans at the LEGO Minifigure station on the concourse.
  • Photo Opportunities: LEGO characters and festive backdrops will be available on the concourse for fan photos.
  • Master Model Builder Stations: Watch LEGOLAND Discovery Center Bay Area's Master Model Builder create holiday-inspired builds live, with additional pop-up displays and the Build to Give activity—fans can build a LEGO heart, post on social, and LEGO will donate a set to a child in need.
  • Brick Pits for Kids: A hands-on play zone where kids can let their creativity run wild.
  • Scavenger Hunt: Fans can track down hidden LEGO Minifigure images throughout the concourse for a chance to win prizes.
  • Fans can purchase their ticket package and add a Sharks-themed minifigure keychain to their experience through the special offer ticket package portal: gofevo.com/event/LEGOx2.

In-Game Entertainment:

  • Arena Graphics Takeover: From lineup announcements to player headshots, the in-game experience will feature Sharks players reimagined as LEGO Minifigures, alongside LEGO themed videoboard graphics.
  • LEGO Holiday Brick Flicks: Custom stop-motion animations will debut on the big screen.
  • LEGO Characters: Enjoy seeing LEGO characters participate in the puck drop, intermission games, and in-arena tosses of festive merchandise.
  • Intermission Fun: From LEGO trivia contests awarding LEGOLAND® Discovery Center tickets to interactive host segments in LEGO inspired gear, the fun continues all game long.

“This collaboration combines two things families love—sports and play,” said Cami Masters, General Manager of LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Bay Area. “We’re thrilled to welcome Sharks players to our attraction during their preseason tour and can’t wait to continue the fun on December 20 at SAP Center.”

Fans won’t want to miss this first-of-its-kind holiday collaboration. Tickets and family bundles for Sharks × LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Game are available now at sjsharks.com/promotions.

About LEGOLAND® Discovery Center

LEGOLAND® Discovery Center is where LEGO® creativity never ends with 12 locations across North America and 24 total across the world. Geared towards children ages 3 to 10 and their families, the attraction features millions of LEGO® bricks and multiple attractions including: Master Builder Academy; Imagination Express; Merlin’s Apprentice Ride; LEGO® 4D Cinema; Build and Test; MINILAND™ featuring iconic landmarks; LEGO® Friends Heartlake City, and more.

Visit http://www.LEGOLANDDiscoveryCenter.com for attraction info and locations. LEGOLAND® Discovery Center is a part of the Merlin Entertainments Group.

News Feed

Sharks sign forward Michael Misa to entry-level contract

Celebrini, Smith take batting practice before Giants game

Price traded to Sharks by Canadiens for prospect

Sharks acquire 2026 5th-round pick & Carey Price for Gannon LaRocque

Dell retires from professional hockey, played 7 seasons in NHL

Pavelski, Gomez, Parise among 5 elected to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

San Jose Sharks re-sign affiliation agreement with Wichita Thunder for 2025-26 season 

Joe Pavelski and Scott Gomez selected to the United States Hockey Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025 

Sharks announce 2025 Golden State Rookie Faceoff roster

Sharks to give away Celebrini, Smith sleepover bobblehead on Opening Night

San Jose Sharks, San Jose Barracuda to hit the road as 3rd annual "Sharks Around the Bay" community tour visits cities throughout the Bay Area

Sharks Sports & Entertainment and City of San Jose extend SAP Center lease agreement

Inside look at San Jose Sharks

3 questions facing San Jose Sharks

Top prospects for San Jose Sharks

NHL EDGE stats leaders for San Jose Sharks

Dahlin, Bedard, Celebrini among NHL Network's top 25 players born this century

Bedard, Celebrini enjoying summer skates near hometown of North Vancouver