Sharks to host a holiday-themed Sharks × LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Game

The San Jose Sharks announced an exciting new collaboration today with LEGOLAND Discovery Center Bay Area, highlighted by a special holiday-themed Sharks × LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Game on Saturday, December 20 at SAP Center at San Jose.

The announcement coincides with “Sharks Around the Bay,” the team’s annual preseason community tour taking place September 10 when Sharks players will make a special visit to LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Bay Area. There, players will meet fans, participate in interactive LEGO® activities, and help kick off this unique collaboration between the two Bay Area entertainment staples.

“Both the Sharks Around the Bay tour and Sharks games at SAP Center are all about connecting with our community, and this collaboration with LEGOLAND Discovery Center builds on that spirit,” said Heather Vaughan, Vice President of Marketing, San Jose Sharks. “We’re thrilled to give friends and families a chance to celebrate the holidays at the Tank in a way that brings hockey and creativity together this December.”

What Can Fans Expect at Sharks × LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Night - Dec. 20:

Exclusive Giveaway: All fans in attendance will receive a surprise LEGO Minifigure to open, enjoy or exchange with fellow fans at the LEGO Minifigure station on the concourse.

Photo Opportunities: LEGO characters and festive backdrops will be available on the concourse for fan photos.

Master Model Builder Stations: Watch LEGOLAND Discovery Center Bay Area's Master Model Builder create holiday-inspired builds live, with additional pop-up displays and the Build to Give activity—fans can build a LEGO heart, post on social, and LEGO will donate a set to a child in need.

Brick Pits for Kids: A hands-on play zone where kids can let their creativity run wild.

Scavenger Hunt: Fans can track down hidden LEGO Minifigure images throughout the concourse for a chance to win prizes.

Fans can purchase their ticket package and add a Sharks-themed minifigure keychain to their experience through the special offer ticket package portal: gofevo.com/event/LEGOx2.

In-Game Entertainment:

Arena Graphics Takeover: From lineup announcements to player headshots, the in-game experience will feature Sharks players reimagined as LEGO Minifigures, alongside LEGO themed videoboard graphics.

LEGO Holiday Brick Flicks: Custom stop-motion animations will debut on the big screen.

LEGO Characters: Enjoy seeing LEGO characters participate in the puck drop, intermission games, and in-arena tosses of festive merchandise.

Intermission Fun: From LEGO trivia contests awarding LEGOLAND® Discovery Center tickets to interactive host segments in LEGO inspired gear, the fun continues all game long.

“This collaboration combines two things families love—sports and play,” said Cami Masters, General Manager of LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Bay Area. “We’re thrilled to welcome Sharks players to our attraction during their preseason tour and can’t wait to continue the fun on December 20 at SAP Center.”

Fans won’t want to miss this first-of-its-kind holiday collaboration. Tickets and family bundles for Sharks × LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Game are available now at sjsharks.com/promotions.

About LEGOLAND® Discovery Center

LEGOLAND® Discovery Center is where LEGO® creativity never ends with 12 locations across North America and 24 total across the world. Geared towards children ages 3 to 10 and their families, the attraction features millions of LEGO® bricks and multiple attractions including: Master Builder Academy; Imagination Express; Merlin’s Apprentice Ride; LEGO® 4D Cinema; Build and Test; MINILAND™ featuring iconic landmarks; LEGO® Friends Heartlake City, and more.

Visit http://www.LEGOLANDDiscoveryCenter.com for attraction info and locations. LEGOLAND® Discovery Center is a part of the Merlin Entertainments Group.