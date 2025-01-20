Sharks to honor First Responders, raise funds for fire relief on Thursday, January 23

Sharks Sports & Entertainment shares a deep appreciation for the tireless efforts of first responders locally, across California, and abroad who continue to protect communities. The game on January 23 will honor that bravery and serve as an opportunity to share stories about local heroes and the people who have been positively impacted by their heroics. Additionally, the game will raise awareness and funds for non-profit organizations that provide relief where and when it is needed most.

The 2nd Annual First Responders Group Night will incorporate many activations throughout the game including:

Fill the boot - All guests entering SAP Center that night will have the opportunity to place cash contributions into firefighter boots held by volunteers or scan a QR code to donate digitally. Volunteers will be located inside the doors at both SAP Center entrances and contributions will be split evenly between the San Jose Firefighters Burn Foundation, National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, and California Fire Foundation. Fans can also donate online at sjsharks.com/wildfirerelief.

The Sharks will auction first responder-themed Sharks jerseys with crest and patch artwork designed by Local Color Artist Sylas Jumper, a fire captain at the Presidio of Monterey. The jerseys will be available for fans to bid on from Wednesday, January 22 at noon PT through Friday, January 25 at noon PT. Net proceeds benefit the San Jose Fire Fighters Burn Foundation. To view and/or participate in the auction, text “SHARKSJERSEYS” to 76278 or visit sharksjerseys.givesmart.com. The San Jose Firefighters Burn Foundation will have an information table on the concourse during the game and will have the jerseys on display.

The game will be preceded by a ceremonial puck drop by Alameda County Firefighter Brandon Franco who was terribly burned in a wildfire this summer. The San Jose Firefighters Burn Foundation provided support through his extensive hospital stay.

That evening, the Sharks Foundation’s (@sjscommunity) 50/50 raffle proceeds will benefit the California Fire Foundation.

The national anthem will be performed by Sergeant Katie Terrock of the San Jose Police Department.

Pregame concourse entertainmentperformed by the San Jose Police Emerald Society Pipes & Drum Band.

In-Game Recognition Moments will include recognition of firefighters, first responders, and those impacted by their dedication, including:

Santa Clara County Sheriff “Honorary Officer” Rubi Melendez, a six-year-old from Gilroy who is battling cancer.

Detective Raymond Clutter, a law enforcement officer with the Mountain View Police Department. In July of 2022, Raymond stopped a vehicle when he was ambushed by the driver. He survived after being shot in the line of duty. Six weeks later, Raymond returned to work with the Department.

Corporal David Apple, a police officer with the City of Menlo Park. During his 17-year career, Cpl. Apple spent time as a Field Training Officer and Detective before making the rank of Corporal.

At the game, a percentage of net proceeds from the sale of the First Responder Night logo t-shirt and puck will also benefit the California Fire Foundation.

In addition to the Sharks game, on Friday, January 24 members of the San Jose Fire Department will take on members of the San Francisco Fire Department in a special ice hockey scrimmage between the two departments.