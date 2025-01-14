Sharks to celebrate Lunar New Year on Saturday, January 25 at 7 p.m. vs. Florida Panthers

All fans in attendance will receive a special edition Lunar New Year beanie cap featuring the artwork of San Jose-based artist Eric Bui

Untitled 16_9 Landscape (4)

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) will celebrate the Lunar New Year, the ancient, traditional festival that celebrates the beginning of spring and the arrival of the new year, on Saturday, January 25 when the Sharks host the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m. at SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter). Tickets for the Lunar New Year Celebration game can be purchased at sjsharks.com/tickets.

All fans attending the Lunar Year Celebration will receive a special-edition Lunar New Year beanie cap adorned with this year’s Lunar New year logo which was designed by local artist Eric Bui (@lolwtferic), a self-taught Chinese Vietnamese American based in San Jose. A multimedia pop artist and illustrator, Bui’s artwork permeates with west coast flair, making use of vibrant colors and playful vibes while occasionally integrating some dark undertones. Incorporating elements from his multitude of interests and experiences, Bui constantly experiments with different artistic styles and subjects to create hyper-niche pop art. His pieces often feature original characters such as 'Buster' and 'Chudy', drawing heavy influences from 90’s cartoons, video games, sports, street culture, and his Asian American heritage.

Untitled 16_9 Landscape (5)

Other activations at the Lunar New Year celebration will include:

  • SAP Center will utilize its pixmob technology to light the arena bowl in red lights to symbolize good fortune and happiness together as well as with gold lights to symbolize wealth.
  • The Star Spangled Banner being performed by Victoria Thuy Vi McDowell (@victoriathuyvi), a vocal performance music major at San Jose State University who has performed on a PBS special from Naples Italy and was named the “Voice of San Jose, Jr.” by the San Jose City Council.
  • A ceremonial puck drop featuring a lion from the Rising Phoenix Dragon and Lion Dance Association (@rpliondance) of San Jose. The dance association will also perform pregame on the SAP Center concourse and during both intermissions in the arena bowl.
  • NBC Bay Area personality Janelle Wang (@janellewang), who will be on-hand and will ride the Zamboni during the first intermission.
  • Concourse activations including a calligraphy table by JoJo Liu, an informational table from Sharks Ice at San Jose, and a table hosted by the Chinese Historical and Cultural Project (CHCP).
  • Sharks Pro Shop will be releasing several special Lunar New Year-themed merchandise collections for purchase. Starting with the latest set of specially designed hats by local artist Daniel Luu (@dvniel.luu), available for purchase on Friday, January 17 at 9 a.m., while supplies last. Following that an exclusive NBALAB collaboration will be available January 21. Finally, the theme-night collection incorporating the artwork of Bui features a puck, scarf, t-shirt, sticker, and a hat which will be available online starting January 22 and in-arena on January 25.
Untitled 16_9 Landscape (6)

Additionally, through the Sharks Community Connections Mural Project - a collaboration between the San Jose Sharks and Local Color, on Friday, January 24 at 2:30 p.m. San Jose artist Sarah Pham (@sarahphamtattoo) will unveil her new public art installation celebrating Lunar New Year at the Lion Plaza (located at 1818 Tully Road) in San Jose. Pham is a first-generation, Vietnamese American who was born and raised in San Jose and currently works as a tattoo artist at the Holy Scythe Tattoo parlor located near SAP Center at San Jose. Additionally, Pham was the designer of the 2024 Sharks Lunar New Year Jersey. Scheduled to be at the unveiling will be Pham, Sharks President Jonathan Becher, Sharks Senior Vice President, Government Affairs Chris Shay, Sharks Marketing manager Tim Patnode, and representatives from Local Color, Tully Road Eastridge Business Association, and GD Commercial Real Estate.

