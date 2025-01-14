Sharks to celebrate Lunar New Year on Saturday, January 25 at 7 p.m. vs. Florida Panthers

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) will celebrate the Lunar New Year, the ancient, traditional festival that celebrates the beginning of spring and the arrival of the new year, on Saturday, January 25 when the Sharks host the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m. at SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter). Tickets for the Lunar New Year Celebration game can be purchased at sjsharks.com/tickets.

All fans attending the Lunar Year Celebration will receive a special-edition Lunar New Year beanie cap adorned with this year’s Lunar New year logo which was designed by local artist Eric Bui (@lolwtferic), a self-taught Chinese Vietnamese American based in San Jose. A multimedia pop artist and illustrator, Bui’s artwork permeates with west coast flair, making use of vibrant colors and playful vibes while occasionally integrating some dark undertones. Incorporating elements from his multitude of interests and experiences, Bui constantly experiments with different artistic styles and subjects to create hyper-niche pop art. His pieces often feature original characters such as 'Buster' and 'Chudy', drawing heavy influences from 90’s cartoons, video games, sports, street culture, and his Asian American heritage.