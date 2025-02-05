Sharks Sports & Entertainment Celebrates National Girls & Women in Sports Day

HS_GirlsTryHockey_0266

Sharks Sports & Entertainment Celebrates National Girls & Women in Sports Day Honoring the Impact of Women's Athletics

Every year, National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) shines a spotlight on the achievements, progress, and continued growth of women’s athletics. At Sharks Sports & Entertainment, we are proud to have hosted numerous events that showcase the skill, dedication, and resilience of female athletes. As we celebrate this important day, we reflect on the impact of these events and the broader significance of women's sports in our society.

Over the years, SAP Center at San Jose, Tech CU Arena, and the three Sharks Ice facilities (San Jose, Oakland, and Fremont) have served as venues for a variety of women’s sports competitions, from women’s figure skating to youth hockey championships and international women's hockey. These events not only bring top-tier athletic competitions to our community but also inspire young girls to pursue their dreams in sports.

Some of the memorable events we have hosted across our venues include:

SAP Center - From WWE professional wrestling to the GOLD Over America gymnastics tour, SAP Center has hosted numerous events featuring female athletes. The Jr Sharks Girls Hockey Program participates in Sharks games throughout the season and SAP Center is always happy to host the incredible athletes that perform in Disney on Ice and Ringling Bros Barnum & Bailey Circus and has hosted Monster Trucks featuring the first female driver, Krysten Anderson.

20240921_Gold_Over_America_Tour_581711

Tech CU Arena – This past November, Team USA took on Team Canada in an international women's hockey game in front of an excited crowd of future professional hockey players. Tech CU Arena also recently hosted the Harlem Globetrotters who feature several talented female athletes in their cast. The two Fight Night MMA events in 2024 included many female fighters who brought their A-game to the ring.

20241106_Rivalry_Series_597595

Sharks Ice Facilities – From Karen Chen to Polina Edmunds and Alysa Liu, Sharks Ice rinks have been home to Olympic ice skaters for years. The Sharks Ice facilities also boast female youth hockey coaching ambassadors including Taylor Turnquist, Dakota Woodworth and Sophia Kunin. From Girls Try Hockey Free events to a Girls Hockey Camp with Team USA this past November, Sharks Ice facilities provide the training grounds for the future of women’s sports.

HS_GirlsTryHockey_1055

According to the Women’s Sports Foundation (WSF), participation in sports provides numerous benefits for girls and women, including increased self-esteem, improved academic performance, and better physical and mental health.

Key Statistics on Women in Sports courtesy of the WSF:

  • Health & Wellness: Girls who play sports are less likely to suffer from obesity, heart disease, and depression.
  • Academic & Career Success: Over 90% of female executives played sports at some level, demonstrating the link between athletics and leadership development.
  • Community Impact: Young female athletes are more likely to engage in volunteerism and civic activities, fostering a stronger sense of community involvement.

While great strides have been made in advancing opportunities for women in sports, there is still work to be done. At Sharks Sports & Entertainment, we are committed to supporting and celebrating women in sports, not just on NGWSD, but every day. We invite you to join us in recognizing the incredible achievements of female athletes and advocating for a future where every girl can compete, grow, and succeed in the world of sports.

