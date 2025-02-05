Sharks Sports & Entertainment Celebrates National Girls & Women in Sports Day Honoring the Impact of Women's Athletics

Every year, National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) shines a spotlight on the achievements, progress, and continued growth of women’s athletics. At Sharks Sports & Entertainment, we are proud to have hosted numerous events that showcase the skill, dedication, and resilience of female athletes. As we celebrate this important day, we reflect on the impact of these events and the broader significance of women's sports in our society.

Over the years, SAP Center at San Jose, Tech CU Arena, and the three Sharks Ice facilities (San Jose, Oakland, and Fremont) have served as venues for a variety of women’s sports competitions, from women’s figure skating to youth hockey championships and international women's hockey. These events not only bring top-tier athletic competitions to our community but also inspire young girls to pursue their dreams in sports.

Some of the memorable events we have hosted across our venues include:

SAP Center - From WWE professional wrestling to the GOLD Over America gymnastics tour, SAP Center has hosted numerous events featuring female athletes. The Jr Sharks Girls Hockey Program participates in Sharks games throughout the season and SAP Center is always happy to host the incredible athletes that perform in Disney on Ice and Ringling Bros Barnum & Bailey Circus and has hosted Monster Trucks featuring the first female driver, Krysten Anderson.