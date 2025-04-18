Sharks sign defenseman Leo Sahlin Wallenius to entry-level contract

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed defenseman Leo Sahlin Wallenius to a standard, entry-level contract.

Sahlin Wallenius, 19, appeared in 16 games this season with the Vaxjo Lakers of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), tying for fifth among SHL U-20 defensemen with five points (one goal, four assists). His 0.31 points-per-game scoring clip was second-best among the age group. He appeared in 14 games with the Nybro Vikings of HockeyAllsvenskan, registering six points (one goal, five assists) in the second-best Swedish league, and spent seven games with TPS of Liiga (Finland), scoring a goal and adding two assists. At the junior level, Sahlin Wallenius skated in eight contests with Vaxjo’s junior club in J20 Nationell and logged 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in eight contests.

In 2023-24, Sahlin Wallenius spent nearly the entire season with Vaxjo’s J20 squad, clicking for 42 points (11 goals, 31 assists) in 43 games to lead Vaxjo skaters and finish second among league blue-liners in scoring. He spent the majority of 2022-23 in the J20 Nationell circuit, finishing with eight points (two goals, six assists) in 30 games. He totaled 20 games with Vaxjo’s J18 squad, splitting those between the Nationell and Region competition, scoring 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 20 total games. In total, Sahlin Wallenius amassed 66 points (16 goals, 50 assists) in 86 J20 Nationell contests.

Internationally, Sahlin Wallenius represented Sweden at the 2024 U-18 World Junior Championship, helping the team earn a Bronze Medal after posting three assists in seven games. He finished the tournament ranked second among team defensemen in points and assists.

The six-foot, 183-pound native of Skovde, Sweden was selected by San Jose in the 2024 NHL Draft (second round, 53rd overall).