Macklin Celebrini named Sharks Player & Rookie of the Year for 2024–25

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today that forward Macklin Celebrini has been selected as the "Sharks Player of the Year" and “Sharks Rookie of the Year” for 2024-25 in a vote by the Bay Area media. The Player of the Year award is presented to the player who contributes the greatest amount of success to the Sharks in the 2024-25 regular season. Celebrini becomes the first Sharks skater, and second player (Evgeni Nabokov, 2000-01), to receive both awards in a season.

Celebrini, 18, has appeared in 69 games this season with a team-leading 62 points. He also paces the Sharks with 41 even-strenght points, 22 power play points and eight power play goals, is second on the club with 25 goals, second with 38 assists and leads the club in multi-point games with 16. The only NHL rookie to lead his team in scoring this season and the second ever to pace the Sharks in scoring over a season, the first to do so since Pat Falloon in 1991-92, Celebrini has set club records for points and assists by a Sharks first-year skater. He passed Jeff Friesen (6) for most multi-point efforts by an 18-year-old in franchise history with a goal and an assist on December 17 against Winnipeg. Over the course of the season, Celebrini set Sharks rookie records for fastest player to reach 30, 40, 50 and 60 points. Celebrini ranks tied for first in goals (25) and points-per-game (0.91; min. 3 GP), second in assists (38) and points (63), and fourth in game-winning goals (4) among NHL rookies following April 14.

After a two-point showing with a goal and an assist in his NHL debut on Oct. 12, Celebrini missed the next 12 games due to a lower-body injury but responded with 61 points (24 goals, 37 assists) over his next 68 games. Celebrini’s first goal came on his first shot, the fastest first-overall pick to light the lamp (7:01) since Mario Lemieux (2:59 on Oct. 11, 1984). Since November 5, he leads NHL rookies in points, goals, power-play goals (7), and second in assists. He recorded his first career NHL hat trick and totaled a franchise rookie record five points (three goals, two assists) on April 9 at Minnesota, joining Tomáš Hertl, Ryane Clowe, Alexei Yegorov, and Rob Gaudreau as the fifth rookie in franchise history to post a hat trick and the first 18-year-old in Sharks history to record a three-goal game.

The forward passed Falloon for most assists by a rookie in San Jose Sharks history (34) on April 7 against Calgary, passed Marcus Ragnarsson (63 GP, 1995-96) for the fastest in Sharks history to reach the 30-assist benchmark in 58 games on March 22 versus Boston, closing out the month of March leading the Sharks in assists (8), tied for second in points (11), and fifth in goals (5). He earned NHL First Star of the Week (Nov. 25 - Dec. 1) after logging seven points (4g, 3a) in four games and was named NHL Rookie of the Month in November, becoming the first Sharks rookie since Tomáš Hertl (October 2013) to receive the acknowledgment. He led rookies in goals (7), points (12), and shots on goal (45) in the month. Celebrini logged his first NHL goal and first multi-point game in his league debut, becoming the youngest in franchise history to score in his NHL debut on October 10 vs. St. Louis.

The six-foot, 190-pound native of North Vancouver, British Columbia was drafted first overall, the Sharks’ first-ever, first-overall selection in team history, in the 2024 NHL Draft on June 28, 2024, and signed his entry-level contract on July 6, 2024.

PAST WINNERS OF THE "SHARKS PLAYER OF THE YEAR" AWARD INCLUDE:

2023-24 Mikael Granlund

2022-23 Erik Karlsson

2021-22 Timo Meier

2020-21 Evander Kane

2019-20 Timo Meier

2018-19 Tomas Hertl & Brent Burns

2017-18 Logan Couture

2016-17 Brent Burns

2015-16 Joe Thornton

2014-15 Joe Pavelski

2013-14 Joe Pavelski

2012-13 Antti Niemi

2011-12 Logan Couture

2010-11 Antti Niemi

2009-10 Patrick Marleau

2008-09 Patrick Marleau

2007-08 Evgeni Nabokov

2006-07 Joe Thornton

2005-06 Joe Thornton

2003-04 Patrick Marleau

2002-03 Teemu Selanne

2001-02 Mike Ricci

2000-01 Evgeni Nabokov

1999-00 Owen Nolan

1998-99 Steve Shields and Mike Vernon

1997-98 Mike Vernon

1996-97 Jeff Friesen

1995-96 Jamie Baker

1994-95 Ulf Dahlen

1993-94 Arturs Irbe

1992-93 Kelly Kisio

1991-92 Jeff Hackett

PAST WINNERS OF THE "SHARKS ROOKIE OF THE YEAR" AWARD INCLUDE:

2023-24 Henry Thrun

2022-23 William Eklund

2021-22 Jonathan Dahlen

2020-21 Nikolai Knyzhov

2019-20 Mario Ferraro

2018-19 Radim Simek

2017-18 Joakim Ryan

2016-17 Kevin Labanc

2015-16 Joonas Donskoi

2014-15 Melker Karlsson

2013-14 Matt Nieto & Tomas Hertl

2012-13 Matt Irwin

2011-12 Andrew Desjardins

2010-11 Logan Couture

2009-10 Jason Demers

2008-09 Tomas Plihal

2007-08 Torrey Mitchell

2006-07 Marc-Edouard Vlasic

2005-06 Milan Michalek

2003-04 Tom Preissing

2002-03 Jim Fahey

2001-02 Matt Bradley

2000-01 Evgeni Nabokov

1999-00 Brad Stuart

1998-99 Alexander Korolyuk

1997-98 Patrick Marleau, Marco Sturm, Andrei Zyuzin

1996-97 Stephen Guolla

1995-96 Marcus Ragnarsson

1994-95 Jeff Friesen