May Summer of Teal

It may be the offseason, but the Sharks are staying active in Sharks Territory! Whether it's a special event, community activation, or a new partnership, you’ll see Team Teal around the Bay Area this summer. You can also join us at the SAP Center at San Jose for concerts, Bay Area Panther games, family events and more! View upcoming SAP Center at San Jose events.

Check out where you can continue to connect with us and stay tuned for exciting new updates coming your way. Be sure to check back often — you won’t want to miss what's coming up!

Date
Event
Information

May 2

San Jose Barracuda 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs (Round 2, Game 1)

The San Jose Barracuda take on the Colorado Eagles in round 2 of the Caulder Cup Playoffs 

Buy Tickets to Barracuda Playoffs Round 2, Game 1

May 3

Sharks & Barracuda Used Equipment Sale

10 AM - 12PM: Sharks365, Battery, Premium Members and Partners 

12-4PM: Open to Public 

May 3

Cinco De Mayo Auto Show

6AM - 5PM: West Santa Clara 

Buy Tickets to Cinco De Mayo Auto Show

May 4

City of San Jose Cinco De Mayo Festival

May 4

San Jose Barracuda 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs (Round 2, Game 2)

The San Jose Barracuda take on the Colorado Eagles in round 2 of the Caulder Cup Playoffs 

Buy Tickets to Barracuda Playoffs Round 2, Game 2

May 5

NHL Draft Lottery

The NHL Draft Lottery will set the order for the first 16 picks of the 2025 NHL Draft that takes place June 27-28 in Los Angeles, California. The Sharks hold the best odds of winning the No. 1 pick as a result of their regular season finish.

May 9 - 25

Men's World Championships

Will Smith and the U.S. Men’s National Team will play in the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship in Herning, Denmark, and Stockholm, Sweden, May 9-25, 2024.

May 10

Scout-O-Rama

10AM - 4AM: San Jose History Park

Buy Tickets to Scout-O-Rama

May 15

San Mateo County 169th Anniversary Celebration

San Mateo County and the San Mateo County History Museum celebrate their 169th Anniversary of San Mateo County and the Dedication and Unveiling Ceremony for 500 County Center.

