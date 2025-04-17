McDavid reaches 100 points for 8th time, Oilers shut out Sharks

Edmonton finished third in the Pacific Division and will play the Los Angeles Kings in the Western Conference First Round in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"We definitely would like better health, and we look like we are getting close to that," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. "The majority of the guys are gonna be ready for Game 1."

McDavid became the fourth player in NHL history with at least eight career 100-point seasons, following Wayne Gretzky (15), Mario Lemieux (10), and Marcel Dionne (8).

Alexandar Georgiev made 25 saves for the Sharks (20-50-12), who lost their final 11 games of the season (0-8-3).

"I liked our effort. I thought our guys worked hard. I didn't think we worked smart at times," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "That's probably been the issue for the majority of the season."

Emberson gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 8:20 of the first period with a wrist shot that beat Georgiev over the blocker.

"Just making sure we're above pucks. Not turning it over," Emberson said. "We were getting pucks in deep and just making sure that we don't give them anything easy."