Thunder a vital tool for Sharks' development

As the Sharks continue their rebuild back to NHL prominence, development of its young prospects is of the utmost importance. And while the Barracuda serve as the primary affiliate for the NHL franchise, their ECHL affiliate, the Wichita Thunder, play a pivotal role in that model.

The Sharks and Barracuda have only been affiliated with the Thunder since 2022, but the near 35-year franchise has a long history of graduating players to both the AHL and NHL.

Take March 27th for example. The Sharks were taking on the Toronto Maples Leafs at SAP Center. In the Sharks lineup was defenseman Vincent Desharnais, a 37-game alumni of the Thunder. On the other side, forward Bobby McMann who spent 18 games with the Thunder in 2020-21 and now has 20 goals this season for the Leafs.

The list goes on and on. In fact, 39 players and coaches have spent time in the Wichita and the NHL. Last season, goaltenders Georgi Romanov and Magnus Chrona had various stints at all three levels (NHL/AHL/ECHL).

This season, 10 different players have spent time with both the Thunder and Barracuda.

As the Sharks continue to add to their talent pool, creating a winning culture in the AHL and ECHL is vital. Like the Barracuda, the Thunder are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2020-21.

“Part of development is getting to play in the playoffs and play in the high-pressure situations,” said Head Coach of the Thunder Bruce Ramsay. “We want us and the Barracuda to have guys improving in that environment and I know that’s important to Joe (Will) and it’s important to us.”

“Wichita has done a great job,” said Barracuda General Manager Joe Will. “They play the guys unconditionally and give them a lot of minutes. It has been especially important for guys like Gabe Carriere and Braden Hache who have come back up to the AHL and been ready because of that experience.”

The Thunder play in INTRUST Bank Arena, which holds 13,000 seat arena in downtown Wichita. Built in 2010, it’s one of the premiere facilities in the league.

“The facility itself is tremendous,” said Jason Mals, longtime voice of the Thunder. “It’s a $200 million dollar facility in downtown Wichita. You feel like you’re in an NHL-type building. We’ve had two crowds this year over 12 thousand fans and it felt like a big-time environment”

The Sharks organization believes that winning and development are not mutually exclusive. Learning how to win is as valuable as anything. When a player is assigned to the ECHL, it can be the best thing for their career. A chance to play a lot, learn, and ultimately develop.

“First it starts with our coaching staff,” said Mals. “Bruce (Ramsay) and Travis (Clayton) have done a terrific job in connecting with players and helping develop the guys that have been down here. They’ve been able to work with these guys on a one-on-one basis and they get more playing time down here.”

Braden Hache is a perfect example this season of the importance of the ECHL. The 21-year-old was signed to the Barracuda this summer after winning a Memorial Cup with the Saginaw Spirit. Instead of being thrust into the AHL, where his would have been the team’s seventh or eighth defenseman, sitting out most nights, he began the season with the Thunder, playing in 33 games. That experience was invaluable. Since returning, his game has been taken to new heights, handling the puck with more confidence and reading plays with anticipation.

“I think that time (in Wichita) was good for me confidence,” said Hache. “To be able to get the puck on my stick a lot more and my minutes in pro hockey up. I felt like that time there (in Wichita) allowed me to come here (with the Barracuda) and be more confident.”

Hockey might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Wichita. But a rich and loyal fanbase makes playing for the Thunder a memorable experience.

“We’ve been around for 33 years, going on 34 years next year,” said Mals. “We have a very loyal fanbase that gets really rowdy. At some point, back in the old Central Hockey League days, they were voted the most annoying fans in the league, like, 15 straight years (haha).

No ECHL franchise is owned by their NHL club. Because of that, the relationship between NHL organizations and its ECHL affiliate requires constant communication and trust. Multiple members of the Sharks front office and development staff have gone to Wichita this season to watch games. Although a simple gesture, having an NHL presence goes a long way in that relationship.

“It has gotten better every year,” said Ramsey. “They really made a commitment this year to add players and make sure that we had players here that could go up and help in a depth situation. Joe Will and I are in constant communication, and it just really has been a great affiliation.”

“We watch every game,” said Will. “But just to be there and talk to them, see the environment, is very important. Todd Marchant (Sharks Director of Player Development, Senior Advisor) and his crew have been there as well.”

“Giving them playing time is the most important thing,” said Mals. “You don’t want guys at the American Hockey League level sitting in the stands. They’re not going to get better and develop by sitting there in a suit. We feel really proud of our partnership with the Barracuda and Sharks. We feel important. Seeing Joe Will at games, we feel like we’re a big part of the steppingstone.”

After spending a majority of his first four months of the season with the Thunder, rookie netminder Gabriel Carriere showed so well following his permanent recall with the Barracuda in mid-February that the Sharks signed him to an NHL contract on Mar. 7 for the remainder of the season. On April 7, he received his first NHL recall, backing up another former Thunder alumni Goergi Romanov.

“It being my first year, playing a lot, seeing a lot of different situations… helped out a ton,” said Carriere on his time with the Thunder. “They have a great rink, huge facilities, and they treat us great there.”

The ECHL in particular has been a perfect petri dish for goaltenders. Oilers starting netminder Stuart Skinner played 44 games with Wichita from 2018-20 and helped Edmonton reach game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last year.

“I think goalies have a different development, maybe more spiritic, or takes a bit longer depending on the guy,” said Carriere. “So, I think that slowly building up your confidence, taking baby steps, is huge. “

“We want to see all of our players grow and want them to be ready if that opportunity comes for them to get called up,” said Ramsey. “Early in the year we have more practice time but we do a lot of video to get guys climatized to pro hockey. It’s definitely a lot different than major junior or college. You’re playing amongst men now and it’s a faster pace and a higher level.”

On April 4, the Barracuda beat the first-place Colorado Eagles on the road 6-3, it snapped a nine-game losing streak at the Blue Arena. In the win, they used six rookie defensemen, and three of the six had spent substantial time earlier in the year with Thunder.

“It’s huge, especially in a year like this,” said Will on the importance of the organization’s affiliation with the Thunder. “Especially this year because we’ve had 10 players spend time there. It’s huge to the depth of our organization for both the Barracuda and Sharks.”