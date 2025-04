Ostapchuk and Giles were joined by Sharks mascot, SJ Sharkie, on the tarmac while Giles got to direct the planes.

“You’re a pro already,” one of the full-time attendants told Giles.

The guys then got to help unload the bin of the plane, before stepping into the cockpit.

“What’s your first play if you have to land this thing?” Giles asked Ostapchuk while the two admired the plane’s mechanics.

Finally, Giles, Ostapchuk and Sharkie scanned boarding passes at the gate as passengers made their way onto the plane.

“You could have a second career!” one passenger told them.

These guys made it look just plane easy out there.