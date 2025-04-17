Couture receives standing ovation from Sharks fans after announcing retirement 

San Jose Sharks fans gave their captain a fin-tastic send-off.

Logan Couture received a standing ovation from Sharks fans at SAP Center on Wednesday, a day after the 36-year-old forward announced his retirement from the NHL.

A tribute video thanking Couture aired on the arena video board during a stoppage in the first period. Fans quickly rose to their feet and cheered loudly for their captain.

Both the Sharks and Edmonton Oilers also stood and tapped their sticks on the ice.

Couture saluted the crowd and put a hand over his heart as the entire arena clapped for him.