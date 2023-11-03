Sharks Recall Goaltender Magnus Chrona from San Jose Barracuda

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grierannounced today that the club has recalled goaltender Magnus Chrona from the San Jose Barracuda (@sjbarracuda).

Chrona, 23, has played in four games with the San Jose Barracuda (AHL) this season, most recently making 34 saves on 35 shots faced at Calgary on Nov. 3.

The Stockholm, Sweden native completed his collegiate career at the University of Denver by earning NCHC Goaltender of the Year honors in 2022-23, placing himself on the conference’s First All-Star Team and helping the Pioneers win the NCHC Regular Season championship with a 2.19 goals against average and .916 save percentage. Chrona finished his four-year run in Denver with 13 shutouts over the course of his four years of NCAA competition.

Chrona and the Pioneers won the NCAA national championship in his junior season in 2021-22, with the netminder being named to the All-Tournament Team after turning away 27 shots on 28 shots faced in the national championship game.

Prior to his NCAA career, Chrona competed for Skelleftea, Nacka HK and AIK junior clubs in Sweden over four seasons.

The six-foot-five, 210-pound Stockholm, Sweden native was acquired by the Sharks from Tampa Bay in exchange for defenseman Fredrik Claesson on April 12, 2021. He was originally selected by the Lightning in the fifth round (152nd overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.