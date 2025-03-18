Sharks recall defenseman Luca Cagnoni from San Jose Barracuda

Untitled 16_9 Landscape (8)

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Luca Cagnoni from the San Jose Barracuda. This is the first NHL recall of his career.

Cagnoni, 20, ranks second among American Hockey League (AHL) defensemen with 47 points, tied for second with 13 goals and is third with 34 assists on the season. He is the AHL’s top power play scorer with 31 points, leads AHL rookie defensemen in points and goals (tied) while standing second in assists. Most recently, Cagnoni tallied five points, all assists, in a weekend double-header at Tucson. He ranks second among all Barracuda skaters in scoring, trailing only AHL points leader Andrew Poturalski.

Prior to his professional career, Cagnoni skated with the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League (WHL). He was named to the league’s U.S. Division First All-Star Team as well as the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Third All-Star Team in 2023-24 after leading WHL defensemen in points (90) and assists (72), the first WHL blue-liner to hit the 90-point mark since 1993-94. In 2022-23, Cagnoni finished just off a point-per-game pace, finishing with 64 points (17 goals, 47 assists) in 67 games. Over 205 career WHL contests, Cagnoni amassed 193 points (44 goals, 149 assists).

The five-foot-nine, 180-pound native of Burnaby, British Columbia was selected by San Jose in the fourth round (123rd overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

In a corresponding move, defenseman Jimmy Schuldt has been re-assigned to the Barracuda.

