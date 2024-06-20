Sharks launching "Chomp and Seek" promotion as a lead up to 2024 NHL Draft

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) have announced plans for the “Chomp & Seek” promotion, in a continued effort to bring the excitement of the franchise’s first-ever #1 draft pick to local communities. From June 20-27, the Sharks will “hide” custom #1 pick pucks in a different city across the Bay Area each day. Fan can learn about the specific locations via the Sharks X/Twitter and Instagram accounts, where details will be posted each morning. At each location, fans will meet a Sharks representative who will give one puck to each fan at the location, as supplies last. Each puck will have a QR code through which the recipient can win a prize. Fans are encouraged to post selfies with the puck on social using #TheFutureIsTeal.

While the specific location and times will be announced on Sharks social media accounts, “Chomp & Seek” will visit the following areas:

Downtown San Jose – June 20

Willow Glen – June 21

Downtown San Jose – June 22

Los Altos – June 22

Dublin – June 23

Fremont – June 23

Burlingame– June 24

Mountain View– June 25

Gilroy – June 26

Los Gatos – June 27

Sharks fans can also celebrate the historic draft pick at the Sharks Draft Party at SAP Center at San Jose on June 28 at 3 p.m. Event tickets are complimentary, and fans who would like to attend the Draft Viewing Party must claim their FREE tickets by clicking HERE or at sjsharks.com/thefutureisteal.

In addition to the draft broadcast, Sharks Draft Party festivities will include live DJ Tony Tone on the main stage, photos with the Patrick Marleau #12 banner, games and activities including curling, a mechanical shark, a Kids Zone with face painting, arts and crafts, S.J. Sharkie coloring pages and more. The party will be hosted by Sharks in-arena personality Danny Miller. Food and drink will be available at concession stands located throughout the SAP Center concourse level for a fee.

The Sharks currently hold two first-round selections (first overall and 14th, overall acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins) and have four picks in the draft’s first 42 selections. In total, the Sharks have nine picks in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft which will be held live at the Sphere in Las Vegas. This is the first time in franchise history that the Sharks will make the first overall selection in the draft. Last year, the Sharks used the fourth overall pick to select Center Will Smith and forward Quentin Musty with the 26th overall pick.

WHEN: Thursday, June 20 through Thursday, June 27

WHERE: Cities across the Bay Area