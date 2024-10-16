Stars edge Sharks in shootout to remain undefeated

Duchene, Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston scored in the shootout for Dallas.

“They outplayed us to start the game. I think in the second we started to take over," Duchene said. "Had it not been for some self-inflicted wounds, I think we hopefully wouldn’t have made it that close. Sometimes it takes 65 plus [minutes] to get it done. We’re happy with the start, but we’re not looking back. We want to keep putting the points away.”

Jake Oettinger made 25 saves for the Stars (4-0-0), who are one of four teams in the NHL yet to lose this season (Calgary Flames, Tampa Bay Lightning, Winnipeg Jets).

“They played really hard. That was four [games] in six [nights] for us, and I thought some self-inflicted mistakes that we obviously take a lot of pride in not beating ourselves. That’s obviously something we’ve got to eliminate,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. “But a win’s a win in this league. You look around, and you’ve got to find a way to bank as many points as you can and we found a way.”