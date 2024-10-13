Dostal makes 30 saves, Ducks shut out Sharks in season opener

SAN JOSE -- Lukas Dostal made 30 saves for the Anaheim Ducks, who opened their season with a 2-0 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Saturday.
It was Dostal's second NHL shutout. It was also the first by a Ducks goalie in a season opener.
"Pucks were hitting me. The guys played a great game," Dostal said. "They blocked a lot of shots and really helped me out there."
Isac Lundestrom and Trevor Zegras scored in the third period for the Ducks (1-0-0).
"Dostal was a big difference for us," Anaheim coach Greg Cronin said. "If he's not on his game, this might've gone another direction."
Vitek Vanecek made 28 saves in his debut for the Sharks (0-1-1).
"I felt really good," said Vanecek, who was acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Devils on March 8. "The team played really good, too. We played good offensively and defensively. They helped me feel confident."
Macklin Celebrini, who was selected by San Jose with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, did not play and is out week to week with a lower-body injury.
"[Celebrini] is a special player. He's going to help us offensively. He's going to help the confidence of the group," Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro said. "He's a good person in the locker room. [Even though he's] a young guy, he leads a charge, too."
Fabian Zetterlund appeared to give the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 2:38 of the first period, but Cronin challenged the play for offside, and the call was reversed after video review.
"I thought we played pretty well. We did a lot of good things, things that we've talked about from the start of training camp to yesterday," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "Our guys are paying attention, and they're starting to execute a little bit more. But in this league, one mistake will cost your hockey game. So, we continue to learn."
Lundestrom gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 11:00 of the third period. He took a pass from Brock McGinn on a rush and beat Vanecek glove side from the left hash marks.
"The [fourth line] hunted. They didn't change their game from the first shift," Cronin said. "They were putting pucks in deep and getting them back. They were getting zone time. They were really efficient at the offensive blue line. They deserved a goal."
Zegras scored into an empty net at 18:25 for the 2-0 final.