Jets score 8, ease past Sharks to remain undefeated

Perfetti had two goals and two assists, and Pionk and Namestnikov each had a goal and three assists. Each recorded his first four-point game in the NHL.

“Whenever you score, it gives you a boost of confidence,” Namestnikov said. “But in this league, you can’t get too high and you can’t get too low. We kind of enjoy the night tonight, but then move on to [the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday].”

The Jets (4-0-0) are among three NHL teams yet to lose this season, along with the Calgary Flames (4-0-0) and Tampa Bay Lightning (3-0-0).

“I thought the first three games weren’t the greatest for us,” Namestnikov said. “We really couldn’t get anything going. But tonight, we are all using our speed and our skill, getting those pucks on net, and it worked out today.”

Nikolaj Ehlers had two goals and an assist for Winnipeg, which scored four goals in the first period. Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves in his 500th NHL start.

“We were due to help [Hellebuyck] out and score for him,” Perfetti said. “He’s bailed us out multiple times, so it was nice to do that for him in tonight’s game.”