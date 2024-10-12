Game Preview: Los Tiburones vs. Ducks

Sharks Opening Weekend continues! It's the first Saturday game of the year in San Jose and the Sharks are celebrating Hispanic heritage with Los Tiburones night. There will be a Teal, Sharks low rider giveaway, special entertainment on the concourse, piñata crafts with Mexican Heritage Plaza, a Los Tiburones collection at the Pro Shop, and more!

When: Saturday, October 12

Time: 7 p.m.

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app

En Español: The broadcast will also be available in Spanish on the app and on the SAP channel of NBCSCA.

Game Notes:

2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini and 2023 fourth-overall pick Will Smith made their NHL debuts on Thursday at SAP Center. Celebrini came out strong tallying his first goal and first assist of his career in the opening period.

Tyler Toffoli also notched two points in his first Sharks regular season game with a goal and an assist.

Get tickets for Saturday's Los Tiburones game at sjsharks.com/tickets.