Game Preview: Sharks at Blackhawks

The Sharks are in the Windy City to face the Blackhawks for their second game of their road trip. The game is also their first in back-to-backs on the road.

When: Thursday, October 17

Time: 5:30 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app

Game Notes:

  • Ty Dellandrea scored in his return to Dallas on Tuesday night, netting his first goal in a Sharks sweater.
  • The Sharks are still looking for their first win of the season after picking up one point in the shootout loss in Dallas.

