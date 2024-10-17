Game Preview: Sharks at Blackhawks

The Sharks are in the Windy City to face the Blackhawks for their second game of their road trip. The game is also their first in back-to-backs on the road.
When: Thursday, October 17
Time: 5:30 p.m. PT
Watch: NBCSCA
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app
Game Notes:
- Ty Dellandrea scored in his return to Dallas on Tuesday night, netting his first goal in a Sharks sweater.
- The Sharks are still looking for their first win of the season after picking up one point in the shootout loss in Dallas.