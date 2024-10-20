Game Preview: Sharks vs. Avalanche

The Sharks are back home on Sunday taking on the Colorado Avalanche and celebrating Pixar Night!

There will be activations on the concourse pregame and throughout the game including a photo station with hockey sticks decorated as Inside Out 2 Emotions on the South Bar and a shoe decorating station at section 115. So be sure to arrive early and join the fun!

When: Sunday, October 20

Time: 5 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app

Game Notes: