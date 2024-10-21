Colton scores 2, Avalanche hand Sharks 6th straight loss to start season

Cale Makar had a goal and two assists to extend his point streak to six games (two goals, 10 assists) for the Avalanche (2-4-0), who have won two straight. MacKinnon had two assists to extend his point streak to six (two goals, nine assists).

"It's been huge to have them going because the bulk of our offense is coming from those guys," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "It's a lot of pressure on those guys."

Justus Annunen made 25 saves in his first start of the season.

"It's huge to get a solid goaltender performance," Bednar said of Annunen. "It wasn't a lot of work [but] he made key saves at key times. We did a nice job blocking shots in front of him. He looked solid in there. He looked big in there."

William Eklund scored for the Sharks (0-4-2). Vitek Vanecek made 18 saves.

"We've got to find a way to win a hockey game,” Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “We've done some really good things in probably four of our six games. You could arguably say our record could be different, but at the end of the day, a record is what it says, right? I know our guys are digging in, and we care. We're trying. It's going to come. We just got to keep plugging."

Colton scored on a one-timer on the power play to give the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 6:23 of the first period. MacKinnon fed Colton in the slot from the left wing.