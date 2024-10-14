Scrolling Social: Los Tiburones Celebration

The Sharks continued Opening Weekend on Saturday celebrating Los Tiburones and Hispanic heritage at SAP Center.

This year's Los Tibs logo was created by Local Color artist Alyssarhaye Graciano. She was inspired by piñatas at family celebrations.

The Sharks enlisted Carlos Ramírez and Amaury Pi-González to call the game in Spanish on Sharks Audio Network. Ramírez gave Dan Rusanowsky a few pointers in Spanish ahead of the game.

The Sharks also leaned into the theme of the night with the giveaway- a Sharks Teal lowrider car.

The night was rounded out with in-game entertainment and performances from Baile Foklorico, Mariachi Tequila, and piñata making with Mexican Heritage Plaza.

