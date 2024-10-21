2024-25 Rivalry Series skates into Tech CU Arena

The fiercest rivalry in sports returns to the ice this season as the U.S. Women’s National Team will face-off against the Canadian Women’s National Team as part of the five-game 2024-25 Rivalry Series. USA Hockey will host the first three games of the Series in November, including the opening contest which will take place at Tech CU Arena in San Jose, Calif. on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. PT. Individual game tickets are on sale now by clicking HERE.

Additionally, hockey fans can purchase the Sharks x Rivalry Series Bundle, which includes tickets to see the San Jose Sharks take on the Vancouver Canucks at SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday, Nov. 2 and a meet-n-greet with select players from Team USA before the game. The bundle also includes tickets to see Team USA take on Team Canada at Tech CU Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 6. For more information about the Sharks x Rivalry Series Bundle, contact [email protected]. Note – the Sharks x Rivalry Series Bundle must be purchased directly through the Sharks group sales department to participate in the meet-n-greet. Tickets purchased through other outlets will not qualify for this promotion.

The Rivalry Series features the best players in women’s hockey. Team USA is led by head coach John Wroblewski and features 17 players who currently compete in the including Kendall Coyne-Schofield, a former broadcaster with the San Jose Sharks, who currently plays with the Minnesota Frost of the PWHL. Additional standouts on Team USA include Hilary Knight of the Boston Fleet and Taylor Heise of the Minnesota Frost.

Team Canada is led by head coach Troy Ryan and features players Natalie Spooner, the 2024 IIHF female player of the year and the PWHL MVP playing for the Toronto Sceptres. Team Canada also features standouts Marie-Philip Poulin of the Montreal Victoire of the PWHL and Kayle Osborne of the New York Sirens of the PWHL.

Canada and the United States have faced each other in the Olympic gold medal game six of seven times, in 22 of 23 IIHF Women's World Championships, and in 21 of 23 4 Nations Cups since the beginning of international play.

The Rivalry Series was introduced by USA Hockey and Hockey Canada in 2018-19 to provide additional visibility for women’s hockey and showcase the best players in the world.

NHL Network is expected to broadcast all five games of the 2024-25 Rivalry Series live.

For more information on the 2024-25 Rivalry Series and to purchase tickets, click HERE.