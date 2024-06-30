Sharks issue qualifying offers

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the team has issued qualifying offers to the following players and thus will retain their negotiating rights:

PLAYER
POS
Egor Afanasyev
F
Thomas Bordeleau
F
Brandon Coe
F
Ty Dellandrea
F
Ty Emberson
D
Carl Grundstrom
F
Henry Thrun
D

The following players were not issued qualifying offers and thus will become unrestricted free agents:

PLAYER
POS
Calen Addison
D
Jacob Peterson
F
Jack Studnicka
F
Filip Zadina
F

