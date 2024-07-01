Sharks Foundation surpasses $20 million in giving by donating more than $900,000 to Bay Area organizations in 2023-24

“The Sharks Foundation is honored to have worked with and supported such pivotal non-profits this year, all of whom are relentlessly committed to meeting the growing needs of our community,” said Heather Hooper, Director, Social Impact for the Sharks Foundation. “Surpassing $20 million in giving is a testament to the commitment Sharks Sports & Entertainment has to the community and we look forward to continuing this important work.”

Each April, the Sharks Foundation launches its staple fund-giving program, the Community Assist Grant Cycle. The Foundation accepts applications for funding from public, 501(c)(3) non-profits that can commit to keeping at least 51% of funds received in the Bay Area for the betterment of youth or families. In their applications, the non-profits propose a program or project that aligns with one of the causes supported by the Sharks Foundation Giving Campaign. This past season, the Sharks Foundation worked with 44 high-performing non-profits including the Bill Wilson Center, NPower, Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, Loved Twice, Save the Bay, and many others.

The Sharks Foundation and Community group’s expansive Giving Campaign focuses on several causes throughout the season. From September to June each year, the campaign identifies a monthly cause that the Sharks Foundation supports and features with key activations and monetary giving to non-profits that align with the focal area. The Giving Campaign includes support from Sharks fans, players, coaches, broadcasters, executives, corporate partners, employees, and S.J. Sharkie. Sharks Foundation’s Giving Campaign during the 2023-24 season included:

September - Latinx & Hispanic Heritage

October - Healthy Living

November - Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Kaiser Permanente

December - Holiday Assist

January - Education

February - Celebration of Black History

March - Equality presented by Kaiser Permanente

April - Environmental Awareness presented by PG&E

May - Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage

June - Pride

Since 1994, the Sharks Foundation has been dedicated to enhancing the lives of underserved youth and families in the community with an emphasis in the areas of education, health and safety, and character development. The Foundation supplies emergency aid when appropriate, executes unique and relevant programming, supports the advancement of youth hockey, and provides financial support and resources to organizations that enrich the lives of those in need.

To learn more about the Sharks Foundation visit www.sharksfoundation.org. Those interested in making an online donation to the Sharks Foundation can do so by clicking HERE.