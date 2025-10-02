Sharks Foundation refreshes elementary school library as part of the goals for kids program

With the funds received, Access Books identified LEAD Elementary to be the most recent recipient of their transformative work. “The fact that we have the support of our community behind us is just such an amazing opportunity, especially for the kids here at LEAD who can sometimes feel a little bit left out and that’s what’s important about these kinds of events—that they bring us all together and show the kids that we all care and that we all matter,” said McGovern.

Executive Director of the Sharks Foundation and Head of Community Impact for Sharks Sports & Entertainment Kevin Brown said, “Beyond the 1,000 plus books that will be contributed to LEAD Elementary School, it’s thinking about what that means for kids in this community. That’s more than 1,000 opportunities for kids to dream big and be inspired by stories and reading.”