Sharks draft center Macklin Celebrini, defenseman Sam Dickinson in first round of 2024 NHL Draft

Untitled Twitter _ X Video Post (3)

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier and Director of Amateur Scouting Chris Morehouse made two selections in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft, including center Macklin Celebrini and defenseman Sam Dickinson.

"It's a big weekend for the organization," said Grier. "We're really excited. Not only with Macklin (Celebrini), but with Sam (Dickinson) too. The potential to add a top pairing (defenseman) and a first-line center doesn't come along too often in one draft. It's a big moment for us and we're really excited."

SJS_23-24_DraftCards_Celebrini_1920X1080

With the first overall selection in the 2024 NHL Draft, Grier and Morehouse selected Celebrini. 

“(Macklin) is a great kid, a really good personality,” said Grier. “When you sit down with him for two minutes, you feel his drive and his competitiveness. It seeps out of him. That's what you notice most. He's a driven kid. He's an alpha. All the things you expect and have experienced from other number one picks, he has all that. The belief in himself and the will and the want to get better and work on his craft, he's an impressive kid.” 

Celebrini, 18, played in 38 games for Boston University this past season, recording 64 points (32 goals, 32 assists). He finished the campaign ranked second nationally in goals, third in points, and tops in both categories among undrafted NCAA skaters, helping the Terriers reach the Frozen Four. His point total was the sixth-highest single-season output in the NCAA in the past 10 seasons. At 17 years old, he became the youngest player ever to win the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, awarded annually to the best player in college hockey. He was the fourth-ever freshman to win college hockey’s top individual honor and has become the first-ever Hobey Baker winner to be selected first overall in the NHL Draft. He also won the Tim Taylor Award, awarded annually to the best rookie in the NCAA, was named Hockey East Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year, earned spots on the conference’s First All-Star Team and All-Rookie Team, and was selected to the AHCA East First All-America Team. 

In 2022-23, Celebrini skated with the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League (USHL) where he collected 86 points (46 goals, 40 assists) in 50 games played, leading the USHL in scoring as the only skater to reach the 80-point mark on the year. He was named USHL Player of the Year, Forward of the Year and Rookie of the Year, and he earned a spot on the league First All-Star Team and All-Rookie Team.  

In international play, Celebrini represented Canada at the 2024 World Junior Championship and led the team with eight points (four goals, four assists) in five games en route to being named a Top Three Player on the squad. He collected 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in seven games at the 2023 U-18 World Junior Championship, helping Canada earn a Bronze Medal after tallying points in each of the final six games at the tournament, three (two goals, one assist) in the Bronze Medal Game. 

The six-foot, 197-pound native of Vancouver, British Columbia competed for the San Jose Jr. Sharks in 2019-20, totaling 101 points (54 goals, 47 assists) in 61 games. He is the fourth-ever former Jr. Shark to become part of the San Jose Sharks organization, joining former defenseman Matt Tennyson, forward prospect Reese Laubach and goaltender Devin Cooley.  

He can become the fifth-ever first-overall pick to play for the Sharks, the first four including Joe Thornton (selected by Boston in 1997), Owen Nolan (selected by Quebec in 1990), Joe Murphy (selected by Detroit in 1986) and Brian Lawton (selected by Minnesota in 1983).

SJS_23-24_DraftCards_Dickinson_1920X1080

With the 11th overall selection in the 2024 NHL Draft, Grier and Morehouse selected Dickinson. 

“We feel really fortunate to get a player like Sam,” said Grier. "He eats minutes. As a 16, 17-year-old kid in the OHL he's been a top-four (defenseman). It's rare to have the combination of the size, the skating, the physicality. He can transport pucks. He can defend the rush. He's got a great shot. We think there's even more offense in there than he's been able to show.” 

Dickinson, 18, had a career year in 68 games for the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) this past season, recording 70 points (18 goals, 52 assists) and earning a spot on the OHL Second All-Star Team. He ranked fourth among OHL defensemen in scoring, tied for fourth in assists and seventh in goals, tops among London blue-liners and fifth among all Knights skaters in scoring. He collected 13 points (four goals, nine assists), with six points (two goals, four assists) and a plus-7 rating in four games of the championship series in helping the Knights win the OHL championship. He then logged four points (two goals, two assists) with a plus-6 rating in four games at the Memorial Cup, helping guide London to a runner-up finish. He has totaled 93 points (27 goals, 66 assists) with a plus-61 rating in 130 career OHL games. 

In 2022-23, he was named OHL First All-Rookie Team after posting 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in 62 games with the Knights. He finished his rookie campaign ranked third among OHL U-17 defensemen in goals (9), fourth in points (23), and fifth in assists (14).  

In international play, he won a Gold Medal with Canada at the 2023 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, finishing the tournament with three assists in five games.  

The six-foot-three, 203-pound native of Toronto, Ontario captained Team Red at the 2024 CHL/NHL Top Prospect Game.

News Feed

Celebrini selected No. 1 by Sharks in 2024 NHL Draft

San Jose Sharks name Ryan Warsofsky as the 11th head coach in San Jose Sharks history

San Jose Sharks Sign Center Will Smith

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

'Uncle' Steve Nash, two-time NBA MVP, lauds Sharks No. 1 pick Celebrini

Sharks acquire Carl Grundstrom from Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Kyle Burroughs

Sharks acquire 11th-overall selection from Buffalo Sabres

Sharks acquire defenseman Jake Walman and a second round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft from the Red Wings in exchange for future considerations

Sharks announce hiring of Mike Potenza as director of high performance

Sharks acquire forward Egor Afanasyev from Nashville Predators

Patrick Marleau and Scott Hannan: 1997’s First Round Duo

Sharks launching "Chomp and Seek" promotion as a lead up to 2024 NHL Draft

Sharks announce 2024 preseason schedule

Goodrow claimed off waivers by Sharks from Rangers

San Jose Sharks claim forward Barclay Goodrow

San Jose Sharks acquire Ty Dellandrea

Sharks Talent Pipeline

Couture trade rumors 'false,' Sharks GM says