Sharks claim defenseman Vincent Iorio off waivers

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has claimed defenseman Vincent Iorio off waivers from the Washington Capitals.

Iorio, 22, has appeared in nine career NHL games with the Capitals during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns, logging one assist with a plus-1 rating. He has primarily played for the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL) in each of the past three seasons, most recently finishing third among team blue-liners with 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 67 games in 2024-25, setting AHL career highs in goals, game-winning goals (two) and games played.

In his AHL career, which includes a pair of Calder Cup championships in 2022-23 and 2023-24, Iorio has tallied 56 points (11 goals, 45 assists) with a plus-39 rating and 67 penalty minutes over 190 regular season contests and has accumulated seven points (one goal, six assists) in 31 postseason contests.

Prior to his professional career, Iorio played for the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL), amassing 82 points (21 goals, 61 assists) over 191 league games.

The six-foot-four, 220-pound native of Coquitlam, British Columbia was originally selected by Washington in the 2021 NHL Draft (second round, 55th overall).

In a corresponding move, defenseman Timothy Liljegren has been placed on injured reserve.