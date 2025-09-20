Sharks announce broadcast schedule for 2025-26 season

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) today announced their complete broadcast schedule for the 2025-26 NHL season, which can be found here.

For the sixth consecutive season, all preseason, regular season and Stanley Cup Playoff games will be carried live on the Sharks Audio Network. The Sharks Audio Network provides an unmatched resource for consistent and unique Sharks and San Jose Barracuda-related audio programming, content, game broadcasts and special features. The 24-hour, seven days a week audio feed is available via the Sharks + SAP Center App, and online at sjsharks.com/listen. Just launch the app and click “Listen” in the top right corner for continuous Sharks coverage regardless of your location.

Additionally, for the third consecutive season, all of the team’s preseason games will be available via video stream on the Sharks digital platforms, as well as the Sharks + SAP Center mobile app. Due to NHL blackout restrictions, the video stream of the games will only be available in the San Jose broadcast market. However, the audio for all preseason games can be found on sjsharks.com/listen from wherever you are tuning in to hear the exciting action.

The Sharks Audio Network’s exclusive game-day coverage can be found throughout the day, with four programs airing prior to evening games. The wall-to-wall coverage begins with "Morning Skate with Dan Rusanowsky and Drew Remenda," followed by Rusanowsky's "Teal Report” and "The Buildup with Ted Ramey,” which leads into the official 30-minute Sharks pre-game show prior to puck drop.

Ramey (@TedRameyMedia), who has served as the host of “Morning Tide,” for the last seven seasons, will return as a lead contributor to Sharks Audio Network programming. “Morning Tide” will continue to be heard the morning after every Sharks game this season.

In addition to live Sharks games, listeners can find background stories on the current cast of Sharks players on "Sharks Spotlight," and learn what their favorite Sharks alumni are up to today on "Where Are They Now?"

"The Undercurrent” with Tara Slone (@TaraSlone) also returns this season and will bring listeners positive stories from the hockey community in the South Bay and beyond.

And of course, there will be exclusive live press conferences, breaking news, interviews with Sharks players, coaches, the front office and more – available all season long. All programming, outside of the actual live game broadcasts, can also be found on demand on the Sharks official website (sjsharks.com/listen), on iTunes and Spotify, or in the Audio section of the Sharks + SAP Center App. To find out about daily schedules of programming and more, follow @SharksAudioNet on X (formerly Twitter).

The Sharks Audio Network is also the home for all San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) preseason, regular season and Calder Cup Playoff games, with all the action called by Nick Nollenberger (@NickNollen). Barracuda games are accessible in the Sharks + SAP Center App by clicking the “More” icon at the bottom right of the app home screen and selecting the “Cuda” app channel on the left sidebar. Scheduled Barracuda games that are not in conflict with a Sharks broadcast will also air on the main Sharks Audio Network feed. Additional Barracuda-focused programming, such as “Cuda Confidential” can also be found on the network.

Calling the play-by-play action on game broadcasts on the Sharks Audio Network is the 2023 Foster Hewitt Memorial Award Winner Rusanowksy (@DanRusanowsky), who returns for his 35th season behind the microphone. Continuing this season, Rusanowsky will partner will a fantastic group of Sharks alumni, who will bring their nuanced and diverse perspectives to the game broadcasts. Scott Hannan, Jamal Mayers, Alex Stalock, and Dan Boyle will join the audio broadcasts this season as Rusanowsky’s color analyst. Additional Sharks alumni and special guests may also appear for select games.

On television, NBC Sports California will present 76 of the team’s 82 regular-season games, which will be surrounded by comprehensive pregame and postgame shows. Authenticated NBC Sports California subscribers can stream the network’s live Sharks coverage at NBCSportsBayArea.com and via the NBC Sports app. Peacock subscribers in NBC Sports California’s television territory can now purchase a monthly add-on subscription to receive a 24/7 stream of the network’s programming, including NBC Sports California’s live-game coverage of the Sharks. This streaming option on Peacock includes local markets where NBC Sports California had previously not been available on Spectrum due to carriage issues.

Eight-time Emmy Award winning play-by-play announcer Randy Hahn (@sharkvoice), entering his 35th season as a member of the San Jose Sharks broadcast team, will once again call all the action on NBC Sports California. Hahn will primarily partner with long-time Sharks announcer and former assistant coach Remenda as color analyst. Mayers will also join select television broadcasts to add unique perspective from his 15-year NHL career, including a Stanley Cup Championship in 2013 with the Chicago Blackhawks, and the Sharks Audio Network alumni color analysts will also make appearances on the television broadcasts to add their voices and expertise.

Additionally, Slone will continue to be a part of the Sharks television broadcast team as an in-game host for select games.

Under the NHL’s national TV partnership, six San Jose Sharks games will be televised nationally on ESPN or ESPN+, and TNT.

• Oct. 9 vs. Vegas – ESPN+, HULU (Regular Season Opener)

• Oct. 17 at Utah – ESPN+/HULU

• Oct. 28 vs. Los Angeles – ESPN

• Nov. 11 at Minnesota – ESPN+, HULU

• Nov. 20 vs. Los Angeles – ESPN+, HULU

• April 8 vs. Edmonton – TNT

Viewers will need a subscription to ESPN and ESPN+ to view these games, which are available on the ESPN App via ESPN direct-to-consumer (DTC) or Pay TV authentication. ESPN offers its full suite of 12 networks and services directly to fans within an enhanced ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, these new features and functionality are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. ESPN+ will stream more than 1,000+ out-of-market games, which are included in the subscription at no additional cost. Out-of-market games on ESPN+ will feature the option for the viewer to choose either the home or away team commentary feed. All out-of-market games will be subject to local blackout rules.