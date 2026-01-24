Celebrini scores twice for Sharks in win against Rangers

"More maturity in our game in the third, I liked that," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "We played with some better winning habits in the third. Not so much in the second half of that second period. We weren't very good as far as our details with the puck [and] without the puck, so I'm glad we kind of locked it in there."

Pavol Regenda also scored for the Sharks (26-21-3), who are 3-2-0 in their past five games. Will Smith and Collin Graf each had two assists, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 28 saves to win his fifth straight start.

Sam Carrick scored the only goal for the Rangers (21-25-6), who have lost eight of their past nine games (1-7-1). Spencer Martin made 28 saves.

"You can't start a game like that," Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said after New York gave up three goals in the first eight minutes. "Spot a team a couple of goals and then take seven penalties along the way, and think you're going to give yourself the best chance to win. It's just not a recipe for success."

Celebrini put the Sharks ahead 1-0 1:09 into the first period with a power-play goal. Tyler Toffoli had the puck on the goal line to the right of Martin, and his cross-crease pass deflected off Celebrini's skate and into the net.

"I think we've been frustrated with how our power play has been going," Celebrini said. "We want it to be a difference maker for our group and help our group win games, and we haven't really done that the last couple of games."